Matches (16)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Abu Dhabi, IRE vs SA, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Abu Dhabi, September 27, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
IRE Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
IRE Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ireland
W
L
L
A
L
South Africa
W
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE10 M • 249 Runs • 24.9 Avg • 133.87 SR
IRE10 M • 155 Runs • 22.14 Avg • 127.04 SR
10 M • 263 Runs • 43.83 Avg • 146.92 SR
10 M • 164 Runs • 18.22 Avg • 120.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 14.93 SR
IRE6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 13.8 SR
6 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 25.2 SR
2 M • 3 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
IRE
SA
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2870
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|27 September 2024 - night (20-over match)