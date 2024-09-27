Matches (16)
Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Abu Dhabi, IRE vs SA, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Abu Dhabi, September 27, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
Ireland FlagIreland
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LJ Tucker
10 M • 249 Runs • 24.9 Avg • 133.87 SR
GH Dockrell
10 M • 155 Runs • 22.14 Avg • 127.04 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 263 Runs • 43.83 Avg • 146.92 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 164 Runs • 18.22 Avg • 120.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR Adair
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 14.93 SR
CA Young
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 13.8 SR
OEG Baartman
6 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 25.2 SR
LB Williams
2 M • 3 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE
SA
Player
Role
Paul Stirling (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ross Adair 
Top order Batter
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Curtis Campher 
Allrounder
Gareth Delany 
Batting Allrounder
George Dockrell 
Allrounder
Fionn Hand 
Bowling Allrounder
Graham Hume 
Bowler
Matthew Humphreys 
Bowler
Neil Rock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harry Tector 
Middle order Batter
Lorcan Tucker 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben White 
Bowler
Craig Young 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Ireland vs South Africa
South Africa tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2870
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days27 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
