Markram unfazed by lean patch with bat: 'That's just the nature of the beast'

It has been a strange 2024 for Aiden Markram . As captain, he has been phenomenal. He started the year leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their second successive SA20 title and then became the first captain to guide South Africa into the final of a men's T20 World Cup in June. The T20I series loss against West Indies was little more than a blemish on his record.

But his returns with the bat have taken a hit. There was a breathtaking century against India in the second Test in Cape Town in January, but barring that, his only 50-plus score this year across formats is the unbeaten 69 he hit in the third ODI against Afghanistan last week. It was a crucial innings in many ways, helping South Africa avoid a 3-0 clean sweep, but Markram's form in general has been a concern. This becomes especially true in T20Is, where he last scored a half-century in October 2022.

Markram, however, isn't concerned about his lean patch, insisting he has felt "quite good with bat in hand."

"I mean, it's all just cricket, really. You can feel as good as you want and not score runs, and that's just the nature of the beast, unfortunately," Markram told reporters in an interaction organised by FanCode ahead of the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

"Some challenging wickets at the World Cup, but all in all, been feeling quite good with bat in hand. Obviously, was nice to get some runs in the last ODI, but a lot of the time I just measure form as to how much I can contribute to my team winning games and not necessarily the amount of runs that I'm scoring.

"So that's what I'm going to take with me moving forward, and hopefully, I can score some runs so that the team is in a good position and can win games are cricket."

Markram will hope to quickly find his 20-over rhythm, especially after South Africa's heavy defeats to Afghanistan in the ODIs and the fact that they haven't brought their strongest set of players on this UAE leg.

Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada are some of the key names missing from the squad for the Ireland series. Nine of the 15 players in the T20I squad are yet to play more than ten T20 games. Add to that Reeza Hedricks' lean run and that leaves a South Africa unit devoid of experience and form.

Markram, though, feels that the players selected for this tour all have what it takes to succeed at the international level.

"There's a few guys that have put up their hands domestically back at home in the SA20 itself as well," he said. "You look at a guy like Wiaan Mulder come on. Matthew Breetzke had a really good SA20. And then Nqaba Peter, of course, he's got that X-factor. He's still really, really young and really raw, but he has a lot of those attributes that we like as a team.

"So there's a few guys that deserve to be here firstly, and deserve to have that opportunity to grow their games as cricketers and get exposed to international cricket. And hopefully, if they get a fair opportunity and feel really comfortable in the environment, they can start putting in some nice performances for the team."

Markram became the first South Africa captain to lead the team into a World Cup final • Getty Images

Another thing that the South Africans have had to contend with on this UAE tour is the conditions. In sweltering heat in Sharjah during the ODI series, they often found themselves under the pump. The conditions are unlikely to change much when it comes to Abu Dhabi, but Markam feels having been in the UAE for a while should hold them in good stead.

"From your heat point of view, it's just as hot here [in Abu Dhabi], if not hotter and slightly more humid [than Sharjah]. So, it's nice to have been here now for a while and played in an ODI series going into this T20 series. That's a big positive for us," he said. "Sharjah obviously spun quite a bit, or at least a fair amount, and the wicket was pretty placid. I think Abu Dhabi, I haven't played too much cricket here, but I don't think it's going to be as bare a wicket as maybe Sharjah was.

"If I look at our nets that we had last night, it's actually a little bit of movement off the wicket, and they left quite a bit more grass on it compared to Sharjah. We'll have to be sharp. We'll have another look at it today at training and try get as much info as we can, just from looking at it with the naked eye. But it'll ultimately come down to us assessing it in the first few balls, first over tomorrow, and coming up with those plans."

The last time South Africa faced Ireland in an international game was back in 2022 and while the Irish spinners might not trouble the South African batters as much as Afghanistan's did, Markram is not taking them lightly.

"It is quite a busy schedule, but if you'd offered this to us as a kid growing up, we would have given lots for it" Markram on the cricket calendar

"We've all seen how good the Irish team has been over the last few years, and how much they've progressed as a team" he said. "Naturally, we don't face them maybe as much as other teams, so it'll just be trying to get accustomed to that as quick as we can, and trying to get an understanding of their plans as quick as we can, so that we can try to combat it ourselves."

South Africa have a busy schedule in front of them. After the T20I and ODI series against Ireland, they next travel to Bangladesh before going back home for a T20I series against India. Then they host Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home followed by the SA20 before they travel to Pakistan for a tri-nation series, also involving New Zealand.

Markram, however, feels that a packed cricket schedule has become the norm and rotating and managing players will be the way forward.

"Yeah, there's lots of cricket. But we're not the only team that's playing lots of cricket. All the teams around the world are playing lots of cricket," he said. "It's down to the individual to manage their time wisely, look after their body, and give themselves the best chance of being really sharp for each and every series.