Shamar Joseph, Naseem Shah, Josh Little among internationals shortlisted for SA20 auction

Paarl Royals have the biggest purse of R11.95m to spend at the auction. MI Cape Town are next with R8.275m, followed by Pretoria Capitals' with a purse of R4.575m.

Joburg Super Kings have R3.925m while back-to-back champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have R2.845m in their bag. As for Durban's Super Giants, they have R2.35m remaining in their purse.

"Some of the biggest names on the international T20 circuit have already signed up for season 3 and I am looking forward to see how the teams finalise their squads from this competitive auction list of players," Graeme Smith , the former South Africa captain and current SA20 commissioner, said.

All squads are required to have 19 players, with a minimum of ten South African players, a maximum of seven international players, a rookie, and a wildcard player.

Barring Super Kings, all franchises have announced their wildcard picks. Notably, Paarl Royals picked former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik as their wildcard. Having retired from Indian and international cricket in June earlier this year, Karthik will become the first Indian to feature in the SA20.

Super Kings have until December 30 to lock in their wildcard player.

The SA20 2025 auction will take place on October 1 and the tournament will begin on January 9, clashing with Australia's Big Bash League, UAE's ILT20 and New Zealand's Super Smash.

Squads ahead of SA20 auction

Durban's Super Giants: Brandon King (West Indies), Quinton De Kock, Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed (Afghanistan), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

Joburg Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali (England), Jonny Bairstow (England), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Devon Conway (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese (Namibia), Leus Du Plooy (England), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Stokes (England), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie Van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (England), Corbin Bosch

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Will Jacks (England), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Liam Livingstone (England), Will Smeed (England), Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Sam Hain (England), Joe Root (England), Dinesh Karthik (India), Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner (England), Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell (England)