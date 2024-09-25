Shamar Joseph, Naseem Shah, Josh Little among internationals shortlisted for SA20 auction
Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi among South Africa players up for grabs
Fast bowlers Shamar Joseph, Naseem Shah, Josh Little and Josh Hull are among the overseas players who will be up for grabs in the upcoming SA20 auction. Nearly 200 players, including 115 South Africans have made the shortlist, but only 13 spots are to be filled up by the six franchises.
Paarl Royals have the biggest purse of R11.95m to spend at the auction. MI Cape Town are next with R8.275m, followed by Pretoria Capitals' with a purse of R4.575m.
Joburg Super Kings have R3.925m while back-to-back champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have R2.845m in their bag. As for Durban's Super Giants, they have R2.35m remaining in their purse.
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis and Afghanistan wristspinner Qais Ahmad are among other overseas attractions in the shortlist.
"Some of the biggest names on the international T20 circuit have already signed up for season 3 and I am looking forward to see how the teams finalise their squads from this competitive auction list of players," Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain and current SA20 commissioner, said.
Reeza Hendricks, who was released by Super Kings, is perhaps the most high-profile South African in the shortlist along with fellow opener Tony de Zorzi.
All squads are required to have 19 players, with a minimum of ten South African players, a maximum of seven international players, a rookie, and a wildcard player.
Barring Super Kings, all franchises have announced their wildcard picks. Notably, Paarl Royals picked former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik as their wildcard. Having retired from Indian and international cricket in June earlier this year, Karthik will become the first Indian to feature in the SA20.
Super Kings have until December 30 to lock in their wildcard player.
The SA20 2025 auction will take place on October 1 and the tournament will begin on January 9, clashing with Australia's Big Bash League, UAE's ILT20 and New Zealand's Super Smash.
Squads ahead of SA20 auction
Durban's Super Giants: Brandon King (West Indies), Quinton De Kock, Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed (Afghanistan), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Australia)
Joburg Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali (England), Jonny Bairstow (England), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Devon Conway (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese (Namibia), Leus Du Plooy (England), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi
MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Stokes (England), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie Van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (England), Corbin Bosch
Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Will Jacks (England), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Liam Livingstone (England), Will Smeed (England), Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren
Paarl Royals: David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Sam Hain (England), Joe Root (England), Dinesh Karthik (India), Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner (England), Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell (England)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley (England), Roelof van der Merwe (Netherlands), Liam Dawson (England), Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton (England), Tom Abell (England), Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham