Harshitha Samarawickrama's 86* leads Sri Lanka to thumping win

Samarawickrama then largely took control of the remainder of the chase, hitting 15 fours and one six in all, as the remainder of the top order produced small innings in support. Sri Lanka will be especially buoyed by pulling off this chase without their best player, Chamari Athapaththu, who is with her Hundred team . Samarawickrama's 86 not out is the fourth-highest T20I score by a Sri Lanka batter , and the highest by anyone other than Athapaththu.