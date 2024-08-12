Harshitha Samarawickrama's 86* leads Sri Lanka to thumping win
Chasing 146, Sri Lanka romped home with 20 balls remaining
Sri Lanka 149 for 3 (Samarawickrama 86*, Gunaratne 30) beat Ireland 145 for 6 (Lewis 39, Priyadharshani 2-35) by seven wickets
Harshitha Samarawickrama's 86 off 45 balls sent Sri Lanka galloping to a 17th-over win in the first T20I of their series against Ireland in Dublin.
Ireland had put together what had seemed a competitive 145 for 6 after being sent in, with contributions from opener Gaby Lewis (39 off 33), Oria Prendergast (29 off 27), captain Laura Delany (25 off 21), and Rebecca Stokell (21 not out off 16). Prendergast and Lewis had supplied the innings a foundation with a 59-run second-wicket stand.
But the total was no match for a Sri Lanka side flying high on confidence following their Asia Cup win. Samarawickrama, who top-scored in their chase in that final too, combined with Vishmi Gunaratne (30 off 34) in an opening stand worth 83.
Samarawickrama then largely took control of the remainder of the chase, hitting 15 fours and one six in all, as the remainder of the top order produced small innings in support. Sri Lanka will be especially buoyed by pulling off this chase without their best player, Chamari Athapaththu, who is with her Hundred team. Samarawickrama's 86 not out is the fourth-highest T20I score by a Sri Lanka batter, and the highest by anyone other than Athapaththu.
On the bowling front, the left-arm seam of Udeshika Prabhodani and the left-arm spin of Sugandika Kumari were effective at keeping a lid on Ireland's scoring. Offspinner Inoshi Priyadharshani collected the game's best figures, however, taking 2 for 35.
Freya Sargent, Arlene Kelly and Delany struck for Ireland, but they were unable as a unit to contain Samarawickrama.