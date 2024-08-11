Matches (17)
IRE Women vs SL Women, 1st T20I at Dublin, IRE vs SL [W], Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I, Dublin, August 11, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 301 Runs • 43 Avg • 121.37 SR
IRE-W10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 118.29 SR
SL-W10 M • 492 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 135.91 SR
10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 108.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.93 Econ • 9.88 SR
IRE-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 12.92 SR
SL-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 16.5 SR
SL-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 14.5 SR
Match details
|Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1986
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Women News
Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad
Nuthyangana, the wicketkeeper, is the only addition to Sri Lanka's victorious Asia Cup squad