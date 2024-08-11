Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

IRE Women vs SL Women, 1st T20I at Dublin, IRE vs SL [W], Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Dublin, August 11, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
Prev
Next
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
IRE-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
IRE-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Hunter
10 M • 301 Runs • 43 Avg • 121.37 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 118.29 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 492 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 135.91 SR
H Madavi
10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 108.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Delany
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.93 Econ • 9.88 SR
AN Kelly
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 12.92 SR
WK Dilhari
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 16.5 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 14.5 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1986
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question