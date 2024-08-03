Matches (24)
News

Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad

Nuthyangana, the wicketkeeper, is the only addition to Sri Lanka's victorious Asia Cup squad

Madushka Balasuriya
03-Aug-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama put up a solid stand, Sri Lanka vs India, Women's Asia Cup 2024 final, Dambulla, July 28, 2024

In Chamari Athapaththu's absence, Harshitha Samarawickrama is likely to lead Sri Lanka in the T20Is vs Ireland  •  Getty Images

Chamari Athapaththu will not be available for Sri Lanka's T20I series in Ireland due to her commitments with Oval Invincibles in the Women's Hundred, where she is set to compete in all the group-stage games. Invincibles' last group match is on August 14 while the T20Is will be played on August 11 and 13. She will link up with her national team-mates for the ODIs, which are part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship cycle, starting August 16.
Athapaththu, who was named Player of the Tournament in the Women's Asia Cup 2024, will no doubt be a considerable miss for Sri Lanka, but it will also serve as an opportunity for the younger members of the squad to show that they can step up in her absence. Harshitha Samarawickrama was the last designated vice-captain, though there was none mentioned for the Ireland tour. She could be in line to captain Sri Lanka in Athapaththu's absence.
Wicketkeeper Kaushini Nuthyangana has been included in the 16-member squad, in what is the sole addition to the one that lifted the Asia Cup last week. Nuthyangana, who is yet to make her ODI debut, will serve as backup to regular wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani.
In terms of the batting, much of Athapaththu's burden will fall on the shoulders of 18-year-old Vishmi Gunaratne - who has the fifth-most runs in women's T20Is in 2024 with 416 in 17 matches - and Samarawickrama, who starred with a Player-of-the-Match effort in the Asia Cup final. Spin-bowling allrounder Kavisha Dilhari, meanwhile, has also begun to show more consistency with the bat, as showcased by her blistering 30 not out off 16 balls against India last week.
It's below those three, though, where some uncertainty may lie, though all of Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva and Sanjeewani have produced exciting cameos over the past year. With the rest of the squad made up of bowlers, Nuthyangana will also likely get game time as Sri Lanka do not possess another batting replacement in the squad for Athapaththu. Four frontline spinners and three seamers make up the bowling options.

Sri Lanka squad for the tour of Ireland

Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana
