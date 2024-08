Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad

Athapaththu, who was named Player of the Tournament in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 , will no doubt be a considerable miss for Sri Lanka, but it will also serve as an opportunity for the younger members of the squad to show that they can step up in her absence. Harshitha Samarawickrama was the last designated vice-captain, though there was none mentioned for the Ireland tour. She could be in line to captain Sri Lanka in Athapaththu's absence.