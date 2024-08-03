Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad

Athapaththu, who was named Player of the Tournament in the Women's Asia Cup 2024
, will no doubt be a considerable miss for Sri Lanka, but it will also serve as an opportunity for the younger members of the squad to show that they can step up in her absence. Harshitha Samarawickrama
was the last designated vice-captain, though there was none mentioned for the Ireland tour. She could be in line to captain Sri Lanka in Athapaththu's absence.
Wicketkeeper Kaushini Nuthyangana
has been included in the 16-member squad, in what is the sole addition to the one that lifted the Asia Cup last week. Nuthyangana, who is yet to make her ODI debut, will serve as backup to regular wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani.
In terms of the batting, much of Athapaththu's burden will fall on the shoulders of 18-year-old Vishmi Gunaratne - who has the fifth-most runs in women's T20Is in 2024 with 416 in 17 matches - and Samarawickrama, who starred with a Player-of-the-Match effort in the Asia Cup final
. Spin-bowling allrounder Kavisha Dilhari, meanwhile, has also begun to show more consistency with the bat, as showcased by her blistering 30 not out off 16 balls against India last week.
It's below those three, though, where some uncertainty may lie, though all of Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva and Sanjeewani have produced exciting cameos over the past year. With the rest of the squad made up of bowlers, Nuthyangana will also likely get game time as Sri Lanka do not possess another batting replacement in the squad for Athapaththu. Four frontline spinners and three seamers make up the bowling options.
Sri Lanka squad for the tour of Ireland
Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana