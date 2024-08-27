Matches (12)
Tigers vs Warriors, 26th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 27, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Hubli Tigers FlagHubli Tigers
Mysuru Warriors FlagMysuru Warriors
Today
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KL Shrijith
10 M • 315 Runs • 45 Avg • 135.77 SR
Mohammed Taha
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 196.21 SR
KK Nair
10 M • 490 Runs • 61.25 Avg • 200.81 SR
MS Bhandage
10 M • 230 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 207.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Manvanth Kumar
9 M • 20 Wkts • 8.84 Econ • 9.5 SR
LR Kumar
7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 12 SR
CA Karthik
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.61 Econ • 12 SR
V Patil
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 11.53 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days27 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
KR Vasuki
India
P Jayapal
TV Umpire
India
Mohit Krishnadas
Reserve Umpire
India
Sunil N
Match Referee
India
Mihira Chougule
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB862121.046
HUT86212-0.033
GUM84390.028
MYSW84480.260
SHL8264-1.029
MLD8163-0.635
