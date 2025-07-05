Matches (23)
Colts CC vs Kurunegala, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (Colts), July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|5
Colts Cricket Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.803
|7
Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.380
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colts CC
NR
L
L
L
W
Kurunegala
L
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
COLT9 M • 339 Runs • 42.38 Avg • 90.88 SR
COLT2 M • 139 Runs • 69.5 Avg • 81.28 SR
KYCC7 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 58.47 SR
KYCC9 M • 143 Runs • 17.88 Avg • 53.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
COLT9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.26 Econ • 32.92 SR
COLT8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.19 Econ • 25.72 SR
KYCC4 M • 5 Wkts • 3.51 Econ • 44.4 SR
KYCC3 M • 4 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 31.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
COLT
KYCC
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee