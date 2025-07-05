Matches (23)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)

Colts CC vs Kurunegala, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (Colts), July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club FlagKurunegala Youth Cricket Club
Tomorrow, 4:15 AM
4h:43m
Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Colts Cricket ClubColts Cricket Club
21102-1.803
7
Kurunegala Youth Cricket ClubKurunegala Youth Cricket Club
10100-2.380
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Rasantha
9 M • 339 Runs • 42.38 Avg • 90.88 SR
MMMS Cooray
2 M • 139 Runs • 69.5 Avg • 81.28 SR
TD Polgampola
7 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 58.47 SR
R Madushanka
9 M • 143 Runs • 17.88 Avg • 53.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Lakshan
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.26 Econ • 32.92 SR
WRKS Darshika
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.19 Econ • 25.72 SR
A Premaratne
4 M • 5 Wkts • 3.51 Econ • 44.4 SR
G Weerasinghe
3 M • 4 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 31.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Sri Lanka
Vidura Prasad
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Krishantha Rodrigo
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ravi Punchihewa
