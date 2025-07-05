Matches (23)
Tamil Union vs Panadura, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Points Table
See full table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic ClubTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
21102-0.424
7
Panadura Sports ClubPanadura Sports Club
10100-2.800
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Hapuhinna
10 M • 225 Runs • 25 Avg • 88.58 SR
Mohamed Shamaz
8 M • 148 Runs • 24.67 Avg • 65.19 SR
BOP Fernando
9 M • 168 Runs • 24 Avg • 67.2 SR
VS Halambage
9 M • 87 Runs • 12.43 Avg • 91.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KTH Ratnayake
8 M • 17 Wkts • 4.63 Econ • 26.05 SR
T Vithushan
7 M • 6 Wkts • 4.33 Econ • 55 SR
N Vimukthi
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.24 Econ • 25.33 SR
V Lahiru
9 M • 13 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 25.53 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Sri Lanka
Upul Wewage
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Sisira Kumara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
