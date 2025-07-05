Matches (23)
Tamil Union vs Panadura, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (PSS), July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|5
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.424
|7
Panadura Sports Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.800
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tamil Union
L
W
L
W
L
Panadura
W
L
L
NR
L
Ground time: 05:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tamil10 M • 225 Runs • 25 Avg • 88.58 SR
Tamil8 M • 148 Runs • 24.67 Avg • 65.19 SR
PAN9 M • 168 Runs • 24 Avg • 67.2 SR
9 M • 87 Runs • 12.43 Avg • 91.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Tamil8 M • 17 Wkts • 4.63 Econ • 26.05 SR
Tamil7 M • 6 Wkts • 4.33 Econ • 55 SR
PAN10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.24 Econ • 25.33 SR
PAN9 M • 13 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 25.53 SR
Playing XI
Tamil
PAN
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee