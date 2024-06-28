Matches (14)
Nondescripts vs Bloomfield, Final at Colombo, Clubs T20 [SLC], Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Colombo (PSS), June 28, 2024, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
W
W
A
W
NR
Bloomfield
W
NR
A
A
W
Match centre Ground time: 20:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NCC10 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 157.24 SR
10 M • 212 Runs • 30.29 Avg • 249.41 SR
BLOOM8 M • 156 Runs • 78 Avg • 133.33 SR
BLOOM6 M • 129 Runs • 43 Avg • 127.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 10.36 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 10.5 SR
BLOOM8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 11.53 SR
BLOOM6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 10 SR
PLAYING XI
NCC
BLOOM
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|28 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee