Matches (14)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Nondescripts vs Bloomfield, Final at Colombo, Clubs T20 [SLC], Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Colombo (PSS), June 28, 2024, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NCC Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bat
NCC Win & Bowl
BLOOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 20:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Mishara
10 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 157.24 SR
N Dickwella
10 M • 212 Runs • 30.29 Avg • 249.41 SR
LD Madushanka
8 M • 156 Runs • 78 Avg • 133.33 SR
KPNM Karunanayake
6 M • 129 Runs • 43 Avg • 127.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Embuldeniya
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 10.36 SR
C Karunaratne
5 M • 8 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 10.5 SR
LD Madushanka
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 11.53 SR
S Nanayakkare
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 10 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days28 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Asanka Nanayakkara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NCC43074.393
CCC41052.300
PSC4123-0.315
RAG4013-3.538
NSWC4022-5.329
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOORS33060.896
BRC32141.278
CHLM3122-0.411
BSC3030-1.597
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
Tamil31130.982
ACCC31130.725
SSC3113-0.110
NEGO3113-1.350
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BLOOM42061.420
COLT42151.765
PSC42150.509
KYCC4013-2.151
KCCC4031-2.340
Full Table