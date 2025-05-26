Matches (16)
Moors vs Kurunegala, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (CCC), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club FlagKurunegala Youth Cricket Club
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Moors Sports ClubMoors Sports Club
220042.734
7
Kurunegala Youth Cricket ClubKurunegala Youth Cricket Club
20200-1.993
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to head
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS22042.734
NCC21033.865
CCC21120.740
PSC2112-1.718
BSC10010.000
ACCC1010-1.475
KYCC2020-1.993
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BLOOM22045.732
COLT22041.200
BRC21121.267
PSC2112-1.248
Tamil1010-0.564
CHLM1010-3.426
NSWC2020-4.816
Full Table