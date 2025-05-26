Matches (16)
Moors vs Kurunegala, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (CCC), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Moors Sports Club
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.734
|7
Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.993
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Moors
W
W
L
W
W
Kurunegala
L
NR
A
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)