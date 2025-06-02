Panadura vs Nondescripts, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (CCC), June 02, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|2
Panadura Sports Club
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.841
|3
Nondescripts Cricket Club
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3.865
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Panadura
W
W
L
W
W
Nondescripts
NR
W
W
NR
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:44
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|02 June 2025 - day (20-over match)