SF vs Washington, 20th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Dallas, July 22, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SF
L
A
W
W
W
Washington
NR
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SF5 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 202.17 SR
5 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 180.85 SR
WSF6 M • 194 Runs • 38.8 Avg • 179.62 SR
WSF6 M • 191 Runs • 63.67 Avg • 136.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF3 M • 6 Wkts • 5 Econ • 6 SR
SF4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 13.6 SR
4 M • 12 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 7.66 SR
WSF6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 13 SR
SQUAD
SF
WSF
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|22 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
