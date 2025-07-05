Matches (22)
Los Angeles vs New York, 27th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Lauderhill, July 05, 2025, Major League Cricket
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
MI New York FlagMI New York
Tomorrow
7:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
MI New YorkMI New York
82604-0.484
6
Los Angeles Knight RidersLos Angeles Knight Riders
81702-1.677
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UBT Chand
10 M • 314 Runs • 34.89 Avg • 125.09 SR
Saif Badar
10 M • 197 Runs • 24.63 Avg • 126.28 SR
MD Patel
10 M • 399 Runs • 39.9 Avg • 146.15 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 132.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AD Russell
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 17.5 SR
T Sangha
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 14.66 SR
TA Boult
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9 Econ • 18.46 SR
Naveen-ul-Haq
5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.93 Econ • 14.5 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adithya Ganesh 
Wicketkeeper
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corné Dry 
Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Karthik Gattepalli 
-
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Saif Badar 
Middle order Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Matthew Tromp 
Allrounder
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Series
Season2025
Match days5 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News

Boult's four-for and Monank, Pooran fifties make it a canter for MI New York

Sherfane Rutherford's 44-ball 86 was the only bright spot for Los Angeles Knight Riders, whose MLC 2025 campaign is now all but over

Ranjane, Ferreira hit quick 30s to lift Texas Super Kings to No. 2

Nandre Burger struck twice in the opening over of the chase to take the wind out of the Washington Freedom chase

Hetmyer heroics give Orcas third straight win

His unbeaten 78 off 37 balls consigned San Francisco Unicorns to their second loss in a row

Du Plessis, Ferreira and Hosein script thumping Super Kings win

Pollard's 39-ball 70 gave MI New York some hope in their 224-run chase, but it was too little and far too late

Jones and Hetmyer give Orcas second win, push Knight Riders to the bottom

It was Seattle Orcas' second win of the season, and lifted them to No. 4; Los Angeles Knight Riders, meanwhile, have now lost six of their seven games

