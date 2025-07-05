Matches (22)
MLC (3)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)

Seattle vs Texas, 28th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Lauderhill, July 05, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SEO Win & Bat
TSK Win & Bat
SEO Win & Bowl
TSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Texas Super KingsTexas Super Kings
9630121.485
4
Seattle OrcasSeattle Orcas
83506-1.316
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 19:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SO Hetmyer
6 M • 309 Runs • 103 Avg • 220.71 SR
Shayan Jahangir
6 M • 202 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 147.44 SR
F du Plessis
9 M • 363 Runs • 45.38 Avg • 178.81 SR
D Ferreira
7 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 229.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Harmeet Singh
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.9 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
4 M • 6 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 14.5 SR
Noor Ahmad
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 15.2 SR
AF Milne
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 9.44 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SEO
TSK
Player
Role
Sikandar Raza (c)
Batting Allrounder
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ali Sheikh 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Brown 
Batter
Ayan Desai 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Cameron Gannon 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Rahul Jariwala 
-
Jasdeep Singh 
Bowler
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Sujit Nayak 
-
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Series
Season2025
Match days5 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Boult's four-for and Monank, Pooran fifties make it a canter for MI New York

Sherfane Rutherford's 44-ball 86 was the only bright spot for Los Angeles Knight Riders, whose MLC 2025 campaign is now all but over

Boult's four-for and Monank, Pooran fifties make it a canter for MI New York

Ranjane, Ferreira hit quick 30s to lift Texas Super Kings to No. 2

Nandre Burger struck twice in the opening over of the chase to take the wind out of the Washington Freedom chase

Ranjane, Ferreira hit quick 30s to lift Texas Super Kings to No. 2

Hetmyer heroics give Orcas third straight win

His unbeaten 78 off 37 balls consigned San Francisco Unicorns to their second loss in a row

Hetmyer heroics give Orcas third straight win

Du Plessis, Ferreira and Hosein script thumping Super Kings win

Pollard's 39-ball 70 gave MI New York some hope in their 224-run chase, but it was too little and far too late

Du Plessis, Ferreira and Hosein script thumping Super Kings win

Jones and Hetmyer give Orcas second win, push Knight Riders to the bottom

It was Seattle Orcas' second win of the season, and lifted them to No. 4; Los Angeles Knight Riders, meanwhile, have now lost six of their seven games

Jones and Hetmyer give Orcas second win, push Knight Riders to the bottom
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF972141.527
TSK963121.485
WSF862120.284
SEO8356-1.316
MI NY8264-0.484
LAKR8172-1.677
Full Table