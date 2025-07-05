Matches (22)
Seattle vs Texas, 28th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match (N), Lauderhill, July 05, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Seattle
L
L
W
W
W
Texas
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 19:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SEO6 M • 309 Runs • 103 Avg • 220.71 SR
SEO6 M • 202 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 147.44 SR
TSK9 M • 363 Runs • 45.38 Avg • 178.81 SR
7 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 229.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEO8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.9 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 14.5 SR
TSK10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 15.2 SR
TSK4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 9.44 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SEO
TSK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|5 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
