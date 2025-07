Du Plessis, Milne propel Texas Super Kings to top of table

After being put in to bat, Super Kings were powered by a sensational 91 off 52 balls from captain Faf du Plessis , who retired out in the penultimate over of the innings. His innings included six fours and four sixes. Du Plessis was well supported by Shubham Ranjane , who smashed 65 off 38 balls as the pair stitched together a 131-run stand off just 71 balls that laid the foundation for Super Kings' imposing total of 188 for 4.

Orcas' bowlers had no answers once du Plessis and Ranjane got going, struggling to contain the run flow or break the partnership. Orcas did manage to take a couple of late wickets, but the damage was already done.

Orcas made a sluggish start and were always behind the game after racing to 42 for 2 in the powerplay. Kyle Mayers top-scored with 35. But David Warner struggled to find any rhythm, while Shayan Jahangir fell for a duck. Shimron Hetmyer showed some intent, but with the required rate climbing rapidly and little support from the other end, the odds were heavily against him. His solo effort of a quick-fire 26 couldn't rescue the innings in their must-win clash. By the time Sikandar Raza walked in, the game had already slipped away with Orcas needing 98 runs off 47 balls. His impact came far too late.