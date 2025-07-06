Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)
RESULT
28th Match (N), Lauderhill, July 05, 2025, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

#2

188/4
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas

#5

(18.4/20 ov, T:189) 137

Texas won by 51 runs

Player Of The Match
91 (52)
faf-du-plessis
Cricinfo's MVP
122.57 ptsImpact List
faf-du-plessis
Report

Du Plessis, Milne propel Texas Super Kings to top of table

Du Plessis made 91 before retiring out while Milne's five-wicket haul skittled Orcas for 137 in chase of 189

Faf du Plessis made a 52-ball 91, Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, MLC, Lauderhill, July 5, 2025

Faf du Plessis made a 52-ball 91  •  Sportzpics for MLC

Texas Super Kings 188 for 4 (du Plessis 91, Ranjane 65) beat Seattle Orcas 137 (Mayers 35, Milne 5-23) by 51 runs
Texas Super Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to crush Seattle Orcas by 51 runs and finish, for now, at the top of the table. With 14 points, Super Kings have a superior net run-rate than San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom, who are placed second and third respectively but have a game to play in the group stage.
After being put in to bat, Super Kings were powered by a sensational 91 off 52 balls from captain Faf du Plessis, who retired out in the penultimate over of the innings. His innings included six fours and four sixes. Du Plessis was well supported by Shubham Ranjane, who smashed 65 off 38 balls as the pair stitched together a 131-run stand off just 71 balls that laid the foundation for Super Kings' imposing total of 188 for 4.
Orcas' bowlers had no answers once du Plessis and Ranjane got going, struggling to contain the run flow or break the partnership. Orcas did manage to take a couple of late wickets, but the damage was already done.
In the chase, Adam Milne led the charge with the ball, producing a spell that tore through Orcas' top and middle order. The fast bowler finished with 5 for 20, including a three-wicket 18th over.
Orcas made a sluggish start and were always behind the game after racing to 42 for 2 in the powerplay. Kyle Mayers top-scored with 35. But David Warner struggled to find any rhythm, while Shayan Jahangir fell for a duck. Shimron Hetmyer showed some intent, but with the required rate climbing rapidly and little support from the other end, the odds were heavily against him. His solo effort of a quick-fire 26 couldn't rescue the innings in their must-win clash. By the time Sikandar Raza walked in, the game had already slipped away with Orcas needing 98 runs off 47 balls. His impact came far too late.
Only three batters managed to pass 20 as Orcas were bundled out for 137 in 18.4 overs.
With a seventh loss in ten games, Orcas slipped to fifth with six points. Super Kings have to wait till tomorrow to see if they can hold on to the top-two position.
Faf du PlessisShubham RanjaneAdam MilneSeattle OrcasTexas Super KingsTexas vs SeattleMajor League Cricket

Over 19 • SEO 137/10

Sikandar Raza c †Patel b Milne 23 (17b 2x4 1x6) SR: 135.29
W
Cameron Gannon b Milne 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
Bjorn Fortuin c Ferreira b Milne 4 (11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 36.36
W
Texas won by 51 runs
Seattle Innings
Player NameRB
KR Mayers
caught3528
DA Warner
bowled910
Shayan Jahangir
caught03
Aaron Jones
caught1417
SO Hetmyer
caught2616
H Klaasen
caught33
Sikandar Raza
caught2317
Harmeet Singh
caught156
BC Fortuin
caught411
CJ Gannon
bowled01
Jasdeep Singh
not out11
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
Total137(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
WSF1082160.954
TSK1073141.603
SF1073141.330
MI NY10376-0.518
SEO10376-1.842
LAKR10284-1.320
Full Table