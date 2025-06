All-round Texas Super Kings make it two in two with big win over Los Angeles Knight Riders

The first partnership of any note for LAKR was the one between Alex Hales and Unmukt Chand for the second wicket. Coming together after Andre Fletcher had become Milne's first victim in the second over of the chase of 182, Hales (25 in 17) and Chand (22 in 23) added 27 runs, but the going was slow. Chand then added 28 for the fifth wicket with Matthew Tromp , where Tromp showed some initiative on his way to a 12-ball 23, but Chand still couldn't get any impetus.