RESULT
5th Match, Oakland, June 15, 2025, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

#2

181/4
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders

#5

(17.1/20 ov, T:182) 124

Texas won by 57 runs

Player Of The Match
4/25
noor-ahmad
Cricinfo's MVP
48.62 ptsImpact List
noor-ahmad
Report

All-round Texas Super Kings make it two in two with big win over Los Angeles Knight Riders

Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad put in the star performances with the ball as Los Angeles Knight Riders were bowled out for 124 to go down by 57 runs

ESPNcricinfo staff
16-Jun-2025 • 3 hrs ago
Devon Conway and Noor Ahmad celebrate a wicket, Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025, Oakland, June 15, 2025

Devon Conway and Noor Ahmad celebrate a wicket  •  Sportzpics for MLC

Texas Super Kings 181 for 4 (Mitchell 36*, Conway 34, Ferreira 32*, Mukkamalla 31, Sangha 2-32) beat Los Angeles Knight Riders 124 (van Schalkwyk 27, Noor 4-25, Milne 2-8, Wiig 2-25) by 57 runs
Texas Super Kings were asked to bat for a second game in a row, put up an almost-identical score, and ran out victors again, this time against Los Angeles Knight Riders, to make it two wins in two in MLC 2025.
Unlike in the first game, against MI New York, though, the batting effort was a combined one, with no one standing out with a really big contribution. The stars were in the bowling department - Adam Milne, again, and Noor Ahmad.
The first partnership of any note for LAKR was the one between Alex Hales and Unmukt Chand for the second wicket. Coming together after Andre Fletcher had become Milne's first victim in the second over of the chase of 182, Hales (25 in 17) and Chand (22 in 23) added 27 runs, but the going was slow. Chand then added 28 for the fifth wicket with Matthew Tromp, where Tromp showed some initiative on his way to a 12-ball 23, but Chand still couldn't get any impetus.
Milne started and finished LAKR's fall, adding the wicket of Tanveer Sangha at the end to return 3.1-0-8-2, while Noor ran through the lower-middle order with the wickets of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tromp - he had sent back Nitish Kumar earlier - to finish with 4 for 25.
Earlier, asked to bat, Devon Conway scored 34 in 22 balls at the top, his partnership with Saiteja Mukkamalla, who scored 31 in 22, giving TSK a solid platform after captain Faf du Plessis fell for a low score again. Conway and Mukkamalla put up 57 runs in 5.1 overs, Mukkamalla clearly the aggressor there, and with 74 on the board after eight, TSK looked good for an above-par score.
Daryl Mitchell (36* in 33), Shubham Ranjane (24 in 19) and Donovan Ferreira (32* in 16) made sure TSK got what they wanted, and it was way too many for LAKR on the day. In a low- and slow-scoring game on the while, Ferreira and Tromp were the only batters to go at at a strike rate of over 155 - Ferreira 200 and Tromp 191.66.
Adam MilneNoor AhmadDonovan FerreiraLos Angeles Knight RidersTexas Super KingsTexas vs Los AngelesMajor League Cricket

Win Probability
TSK 100%
TSKLAKR
100%50%100%TSK InningsLAKR Innings

Over 18 • LAKR 124/10

Tanveer Sangha b Milne 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
W
Texas won by 57 runs
Los Angeles Innings
Player NameRB
ADS Fletcher
lbw25
AD Hales
caught2517
UBT Chand
bowled2223
NR Kumar
caught14
Saif Badar
lbw01
MW Tromp
bowled2312
AD Russell
caught15
SP Narine
caught01
SC van Schalkwyk
caught2721
Ali Khan
not out1613
T Sangha
bowled12
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
Total124(10 wkts; 17.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF22043.875
TSK22041.500
WSF2112-1.544
MI NY1010-0.150
LAKR2020-2.225
SEO1010-3.787
Full Table