Los Angeles vs Texas, 5th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Oakland, June 15, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Los Angeles
L
A
L
W
L
Texas
L
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR6 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 119.69 SR
LAKR6 M • 129 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 161.25 SR
TSK9 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 168.46 SR
TSK9 M • 358 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 144.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
LAKR6 M • 5 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 28.8 SR
TSK5 M • 10 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 12 SR
TSK7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 22.14 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
LAKR
TSK
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News
Magical Mitchell turns lost cause into a win for Texas Super Kings
MI New York fell three runs short in an MLC 2025 contest of major twists and turns
Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener
Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom
Stats - Finn Allen shatters records with 34-ball hundred in MLC
The opening batter from New Zealand lit up the opening day of the tournament in the USA
All you need to know about Major League Cricket season three
The action starts with a rematch of last year's final on June 12