Los Angeles vs Texas, 5th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Oakland, June 15, 2025, Major League Cricket
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Tomorrow
9:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Texas Super KingsTexas Super Kings
110020.150
Los Angeles Knight RidersLos Angeles Knight Riders
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UBT Chand
6 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 119.69 SR
AD Russell
6 M • 129 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 161.25 SR
F du Plessis
9 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 168.46 SR
DP Conway
9 M • 358 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 144.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
SP Narine
6 M • 5 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 28.8 SR
Noor Ahmad
5 M • 10 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 12 SR
Mohammad Mohsin
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 22.14 SR
Squad
LAKR
TSK
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adithya Ganesh 
Wicketkeeper
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corné Dry 
Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Karthik Gattepalli 
-
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Saif Badar 
Middle order Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Matthew Tromp 
Allrounder
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
