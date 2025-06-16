Matches (23)
SF vs New York, 6th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Oakland, June 15, 2025, Major League Cricket
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
MI New York FlagMI New York
Mon, 16 Jun
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
San Francisco UnicornsSan Francisco Unicorns
110026.150
3
MI New YorkMI New York
10100-0.150
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FH Allen
10 M • 457 Runs • 45.7 Avg • 213.55 SR
Hassan Khan
10 M • 242 Runs • 48.4 Avg • 151.25 SR
MD Patel
8 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 115.38 SR
N Pooran
8 M • 186 Runs • 26.57 Avg • 124 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hassan Khan
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 12 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 7 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 30.42 SR
Rashid Khan
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
TA Boult
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SF
MI NY
Player
Role
Corey Anderson (c)
Batting Allrounder
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Karima Gore 
Bowler
Hammad Azam 
Middle order Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Carmi le Roux 
Bowler
Liam Plunkett 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Callum Stow 
Bowler
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days15 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
