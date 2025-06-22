Owen, Chapman star in Freedom's tense win over MI New York

Unfortunately for MINY, they had been forced to bowl out all their premier bowlers, and had to turn to Ugarkar for the 19th, and that was the release Freedom and Chapman needed to finish the job in the last over, bowled by Kieron Pollard.

As a comparison, Freedom scored 74 and 95 in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively, much more than MINY's 70 and 78 in their innings. It's not like MINY really stepped it up at the death, scoring just 40 more, but Freedom had lost five wickets by the time the death overs started, and two more within eight balls of the death phase for the addition of just three more runs. It almost cost them two points but, thanks to Owen and Chapman, they squeaked through.