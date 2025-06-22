Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
TNPL (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
MLC (2)
WIA vs SL Emerging (1)
MT20 WC Americas Final (2)
RESULT
11th Match (N), Dallas, June 21, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
MI New York FlagMI New York

#4

188/4
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom

#3

(19.2/20 ov, T:189) 189/8

Washington won by 2 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
60 (26), 1/29 & 2 catches
mitchell-owen
Cricinfo's MVP
140.87 ptsImpact List
mitchell-owen
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Owen, Chapman star in Freedom's tense win over MI New York

MINY stretched the game out with quick wickets in the middle overs but Chapman took Freedom home with his unbeaten 45

ESPNcricinfo staff
22-Jun-2025 • 10 hrs ago
Mitchell Owen brought up a quick fifty, MI New York vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2025, Dallas, June 22, 2025

Mitchell Owen brought up a quick fifty to set up Washington Freedom's chase  •  Sportzpics for MLC

Washington Freedom 189 for 8 (Owen 60, Chapman 45*, Edwards 30, Naveen 2-28, Sunny 2-37, Boult 2-38) beat MI New York 188 for 4 (De Kock 55, Bracewell 42*, Pooran 33, Monank 32, Holland 1-6) by two wickets
An exhibition of exhilarating powerplay hitting was followed by a long stutter, but the good work done by Mitchell Owen up top was enough to carry Washington Freedom through to victory over MI New York in their MLC 2025 game in Dallas on Saturday.
Chasing 189 for their third win, Freedom ended the powerplay on 74 for 2. Owen had hit 48 of those from 21 balls, with four fours and four sixes, young medium-pacer Rushil Ugarkar the worst hit, conceding 22 in the second over of the innings, when Owen hit three sixes.
But Owen fell in the eighth over, Freedom having lost Rachin Ravindra and Andries Gous already by that stage. Worse for Freedom was that Mark Chapman just didn't seem to be able to get a move on, and his 41-run stand with Jack Edwards for the fourth wicket took 5.5 overs. But, importantly for Freedom, Chapman didn't throw his wicket away even as wickets fell in a rush at the other end, Sunny Patel and Naveen-ul-Haq doing most of the damage.
Then the death overs started, and overs 17 and 18 combined for 3 for 2 - Trent Boult conceded just one run, picked up one wicket, and looked like he would get a wicket with each of the other deliveries in the 18th.
Unfortunately for MINY, they had been forced to bowl out all their premier bowlers, and had to turn to Ugarkar for the 19th, and that was the release Freedom and Chapman needed to finish the job in the last over, bowled by Kieron Pollard.
After they were asked to bat, MINY rode on Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel's big hitting to get to an imposing 70 in the powerplay. The turnaround began off the first ball after the phase, Owen the man doing it with the ball on this occasion, though the full delivery on the pads didn't deserve a wicket, perhaps. Another day, Monank would have flicked it for six. Here, he sent it to Mark Adair at deep fine leg.
With all the firepower MINY have in their ranks, 70 for 1 in 6.1 overs shouldn't have been much of a bother, but Nicholas Pooran hasn't been the Nicholas Pooran we know. After a blazing start to the IPL, his form had tapered off, and he hadn't gotten into double-digits at MLC 2025 before this game. He did here, but his 33 took 30 balls, slowing the innings down, and MINY also lost de Kock for a 34-ball 55 in that period, compounding their woes.
It was only Michael Bracewell's 24-ball 42 not out, studded with five fours and six - one of only four in the entire innings - that gave them a total to bowl with. It almost proved enough.
As a comparison, Freedom scored 74 and 95 in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively, much more than MINY's 70 and 78 in their innings. It's not like MINY really stepped it up at the death, scoring just 40 more, but Freedom had lost five wickets by the time the death overs started, and two more within eight balls of the death phase for the addition of just three more runs. It almost cost them two points but, thanks to Owen and Chapman, they squeaked through.
The win took Freedom to six points from four matches, the same as Texas Super Kings, but Freedom are third on the table because of an inferior net run-rate to Super Kings. MINY, meanwhile, are fourth with one win from four games.
Mitchell OwenMark ChapmanSunny PatelNaveen-ul-HaqQuinton de KockWashington FreedomMI New YorkNew York vs WashingtonMajor League Cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
WSF 100%
MI NYWSF
100%50%100%MI NY InningsWSF Innings

Over 20 • WSF 189/8

Washington won by 2 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Washington Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
caught6026
R Ravindra
bowled106
AGS Gous
caught1410
MS Chapman
not out4532
J Edwards
run out3023
GJ Maxwell
bowled165
AJ Pienaar
caught66
Mukhtar Ahmed
lbw14
MR Adair
caught16
IG Holland
not out00
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 3)
Total189(8 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF44082.742
TSK43161.505
WSF43160.789
MI NY4132-0.150
SEO3030-2.869
LAKR3030-3.367
Full Table