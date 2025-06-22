Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)

New York vs Washington, 11th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Dallas, June 21, 2025, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Washington FreedomWashington Freedom
321040.919
4
MI New YorkMI New York
31202-0.074
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MD Patel
10 M • 308 Runs • 30.8 Avg • 132.18 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 198 Runs • 22 Avg • 121.47 SR
GJ Maxwell
9 M • 302 Runs • 60.4 Avg • 181.92 SR
SPD Smith
7 M • 264 Runs • 44 Avg • 142.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TA Boult
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 20.72 SR
Rashid Khan
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
SN Netravalkar
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 13.76 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Player
Role
Nicholas Pooran (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Agni Chopra 
-
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Kunwarjeet Singh 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Sharad Lumba 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Sunny Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Rushil Ugarkar 
Bowler
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days21 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News

Kyle Mayers had helped Seattle Orcas put up 200 before their sloppy fielding and MINY's powerful batting in the death overs finished the game

His unbeaten 106 rescued Freedom from 68 for 4 to an imposing 208 for 5

Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger and Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets apiece on a pitch with variable bounce to hand Orcas their second successive loss

For the longest time, MI New York seemed to have done enough to win two points, but then Xavier Bartlett smashed them for a 25-ball 59 not out

Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad put in the star performances with the ball as Los Angeles Knight Riders were bowled out for 124 to go down by 57 runs

