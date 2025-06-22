Matches (16)
New York vs Washington, 11th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (N), Dallas, June 21, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New York
W
L
L
L
W
Washington
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 19:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY10 M • 308 Runs • 30.8 Avg • 132.18 SR
MI NY10 M • 198 Runs • 22 Avg • 121.47 SR
WSF9 M • 302 Runs • 60.4 Avg • 181.92 SR
WSF7 M • 264 Runs • 44 Avg • 142.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY10 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 20.72 SR
MI NY7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 13.76 SR
WSF7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
MI NY
WSF
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|21 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
