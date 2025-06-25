Ranjane, Ferreira and spinners bring TSK back to winning ways

Sherfane Rutherford struggled his way to 13 off 15 before being bowled by Noor, and even the hard-hitting Jamaican duo of Rovman Powell and Russell couldn't turn things around. Powell hit the first six of the innings in the 15th over just before Russell was deceived by a sharp wrong'un from Noor that turned from leg stump with plenty of drift to dislodge his off stump. LAKR now needed 95 from 27 balls and never even got close.