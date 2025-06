Ranjane, Ferreira and spinners bring TSK back to winning ways

Opener Smit Patel then resurrected the innings with a steady stand of 64 off 46 with Ranjane, nearly taking the score to 100 when Smit scooped Andre Russell to short fine-leg for 38 off 33. The wicket turned out to be detrimental for LAKR because there was no stopping Ferreira and Ranjane after that. Ferreira started with back-to-back fours off Ali Khan and then went after Russell with 6, 4 and 4. Van Schalkwyk then leaked sixes to both batters in his last over - which went for 23 - as the two put on 82 in just 40 balls. The stand ended in the 19th over after a big mix up led to Ferreira's run out, and Ranjane also fell two balls later. Two more wickets fell in the last over but TSK finished on 196, which proved to be enough.