Matches (17)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
MLC (3)
TNPL (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Texas vs Los Angeles, 15th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Dallas, June 24, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Wed, 25 Jun
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
TSK Win & Bat
LAKR Win & Bat
TSK Win & Bowl
LAKR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Texas Super KingsTexas Super Kings
532061.116
5
Los Angeles Knight RidersLos Angeles Knight Riders
41302-2.357
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
10 M • 474 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 172.36 SR
DP Conway
9 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 134.51 SR
UBT Chand
10 M • 319 Runs • 35.44 Avg • 126.58 SR
Saif Badar
8 M • 167 Runs • 27.83 Avg • 130.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 12.7 SR
AF Milne
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 9.44 SR
SH Johnson
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
Ali Khan
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 20.71 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
TSK
LAKR
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Smit Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Calvin Savage 
Allrounder
Joshua Tromp 
Allrounder
Stephen Wiig 
Bowler
Zia-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days24 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Owen, Gous help Washington Freedom pull off record chase in MLC

Owen scored 89 and Gous 80 not out as Freedom chased down TSK's 220 for 6 with two balls remaining

Owen, Gous help Washington Freedom pull off record chase in MLC

Chand, Russell star as LAKR open their account in MLC 2025

The result kept Orcas winless after four games

Chand, Russell star as LAKR open their account in MLC 2025

Owen, Chapman star in Freedom's tense win over MI New York

MINY stretched the game out with quick wickets in the middle overs but Chapman took Freedom home with his unbeaten 45

Owen, Chapman star in Freedom's tense win over MI New York

Unicorns blitz past Super Kings as Short and Allen fifties top du Plessis' 100

It was San Francisco Unicorns' fourth win in four games, and Texas Super Kings' first defeat in MLC 2025

Unicorns blitz past Super Kings as Short and Allen fifties top du Plessis' 100

Monank, Bracewell, Pollard lead MI New York to 201 target for first win

Kyle Mayers had helped Seattle Orcas put up 200 before their sloppy fielding and MINY's powerful batting in the death overs finished the game

Monank, Bracewell, Pollard lead MI New York to 201 target for first win
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF44082.742
WSF54180.722
TSK53261.116
MI NY4132-0.150
LAKR4132-2.357
SEO4040-2.367
Full Table