Matches (17)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
MLC (3)
TNPL (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Texas vs Los Angeles, 15th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (N), Dallas, June 24, 2025, Major League Cricket
What will be the toss result?
TSK Win & Bat
LAKR Win & Bat
TSK Win & Bowl
LAKR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Texas
W
W
W
L
L
Los Angeles
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TSK10 M • 474 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 172.36 SR
TSK9 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 134.51 SR
LAKR10 M • 319 Runs • 35.44 Avg • 126.58 SR
LAKR8 M • 167 Runs • 27.83 Avg • 130.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TSK9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 12.7 SR
TSK4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 9.44 SR
LAKR6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
LAKR8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 20.71 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
TSK
LAKR
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|24 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News
Owen, Gous help Washington Freedom pull off record chase in MLC
Owen scored 89 and Gous 80 not out as Freedom chased down TSK's 220 for 6 with two balls remaining
Chand, Russell star as LAKR open their account in MLC 2025
The result kept Orcas winless after four games
Owen, Chapman star in Freedom's tense win over MI New York
MINY stretched the game out with quick wickets in the middle overs but Chapman took Freedom home with his unbeaten 45
Unicorns blitz past Super Kings as Short and Allen fifties top du Plessis' 100
It was San Francisco Unicorns' fourth win in four games, and Texas Super Kings' first defeat in MLC 2025