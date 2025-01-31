Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Nugegoda SWC vs Kurunegala, Group B at Moratuwa, MLT (3-day), Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Moratuwa, January 31 - February 02, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
NSWC Win & Bat
KYCC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bowl
KYCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nugegoda SWC
D
D
D
L
D
Kurunegala
D
W
D
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:53
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|De Zoysa Stadium, Moratuwa
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (3-day match)