Bagmati vs Police Club, 30th Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match, Bhairahawa, March 20, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Bagmati Province FlagBagmati Province
Nepal Police Club FlagNepal Police Club
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 09:05
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC550102.445
TAC550101.761
LP54180.336
APFC53260.343
KAR5234-0.147
BP5234-0.632
MDH4132-0.824
GAN5142-0.871
SPP5142-1.171
KP6152-1.190
