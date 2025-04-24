Matches (7)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Merwais Nika (2)
Amo-Region vs Band-Region, 9th Match at Lashkar Gah, Merwais Nika, Apr 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Lashkar Gah, April 24 - 26, 2025, Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amo-Region
L
W
D
D
L
Band-Region
L
L
D
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:11
Match details
|Helmand Cricket Ground, Lashkar Gah
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|24,25,26 April 2025 - day (3-day match)