Amo-Region vs Band-Region, 9th Match at Lashkar Gah, Merwais Nika, Apr 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Lashkar Gah, April 24 - 26, 2025, Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy
Amo Region FlagAmo Region
Band-e-Amir Region FlagBand-e-Amir Region
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Helmand Cricket Ground, Lashkar Gah
Series
Season2025
Match days24,25,26 April 2025 - day (3-day match)
Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy

TeamMWLDPT
SGR410355
BOOST300344
BEAR310242
MAR301230
AMOR301218
Full Table