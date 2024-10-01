Matches (24)
CPL 2024 (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SL vs NZ (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)

Namibia vs U.S.A., 3rd Match at Windhoek, Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Oct 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Windhoek, October 01, 2024, Namibia T20 Tri-Series
PrevNext
Namibia FlagNamibia
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
What will be the toss result?
NAM Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
NAM Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2884
Match days1 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Namibia T20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
UAE11022.000
NAM1010-2.000
USA-----
Full Table