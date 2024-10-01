Matches (24)
CPL 2024 (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SL vs NZ (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Namibia vs U.S.A., 3rd Match at Windhoek, Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Oct 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Windhoek, October 01, 2024, Namibia T20 Tri-Series
What will be the toss result?
NAM Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
NAM Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Namibia
T
L
L
L
L
U.S.A.
L
NR
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2884
|Match days
|1 October 2024 - day (20-over match)