Bangladesh opt to bat; ODI debuts for Zakir, Foxcroft

The Mirpur surface, the same as the second ODI, is expected to seam around early on, even offer extra bounce to pace bowlers, before giving way to spin-friendly conditions.

This is the last official ODI for both sides before the World Cup. After this, New Zealand fly to Hyderabad in India for a warm-up game against Pakistan, while Bangladesh head to Guwahati in north-east India for their warm-up against Sri Lanka.