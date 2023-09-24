Shanto to captain Bangladesh in third ODI against New Zealand
While some of the World Cup-bound players were again rested, Mushfiqur, Mehidy, Taskin and Shoriful returned
Bangladesh have named Najmul Hossain Shanto as captain for the third ODI in Mirpur against New Zealand on Tuesday.
The hosts have also changed the make-up of the side from the first two ODIs, for which they had rested a number of World Cup-bound players. Most of those players have returned for the third ODI, while stand-in captain Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman, who had played the first two games, have now been rested in turn.
Other than Shanto, those coming back into the squad included Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, as Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan and Khaled Ahmed made way.
Shanto returns from a hamstring injury he suffered during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka earlier this month, where he was Bangladesh's highest run-getter. Mushfiqur, Mehidy, Taskin and Shoriful, who were all given breaks after the Asia Cup, will be looking to get some game time ahead of the World Cup.
Meanwhile, Litton is understood to be still having the after-effects of the viral fever he had suffered last month. Tamim, who had returned for the New Zealand series after a back injury, had said after the second game that he still felt pain after his first match in more than two months.
New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0. The first match was abandoned, and they won the second by 86 runs.
Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Rishad Hossain
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84