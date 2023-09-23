Bangladesh recall Sodhi after run-out at non-striker's end

The New Zealand batter was on 17 when he was caught backing up early by Hasan Mahmud, but he was quickly offered a second life

It was the first time that a Bangladesh cricketer attempted one of the most controversial modes of dismissal. Sodhi was on 17 off 26 balls when he was called back. After the reprieve, he scored 18 off 13 with the help of two sixes.

The incident took place in the 46th over when Mahmud broke the wicket in his bowling stride as Sodhi backed up early. The bowler appealed to umpire Marais Erasmus who went straight to the TV umpire. Replays showed that Sodhi was out of his crease when Mahmud dislodged the bails.

Sodhi walked off with a smile on his face but as he neared the boundary rope, Bangladesh's captain Litton told the umpire that he wanted to call Sodhi back. Informed of the gesture, Sodhi ran back to the middle and gave Mahmud a hug.

Litton's decision could be seen as surprising considering the run-out at the non-striker's end was destigmatised last year by the MCC . In March 2022, the MCC moved the wording of this dismissal from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out), to remove some of the stigma around such dismissals.

"The bowler is always painted as the villain but it is a legitimate way to dismiss someone and it is the non-striker who is stealing the ground," Fraser Stewart, MCC Laws Manager, told the Times, at the time. "It is legitimate, it is a run-out and therefore it should live in the run-out section of the laws."