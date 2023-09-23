Unchanged New Zealand bat, Khaled Ahmed makes ODI debut for Bangladesh

Hasan Mahmud also comes in for Bangladesh; Tanzim Hasan and Nural Hasan left out

Will Young made 58 off 91 balls in the first ODI • AFP/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs Bangladesh

After a heavy spell of rain in the morning, the weather cleared up around Mirpur in time for the toss, which Lockie Ferguson won and chose to bat.

New Zealand remain unchanged, retaining the balance of five specialist batters at the top, two allrounders in Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi as the primary spinner, and three quicks.

Bangladesh have made two changes. Khaled Ahmed , who was awarded his maiden ODI cap, has replaced Tanzim Hasan. Hasan Mahmud, who was added to the ODI squad yesterday as cover for Tanzim, came in for Nurul Hasan to strengthen the bowling. Litton Das, the captain, will keep wickets in Nurul's absence.

Bangladesh have named just four specialist bowlers and have Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar as options to do the fifth-bowler's job.

Only 33.5 overs of play were possible in the first ODI before rain washed out the game.

Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (capt, wk), 2 Tamim Iqbal, 3 Tanzid Hasan, 4 Soumya Sarkar, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Hasan Mahmud, 9 Nasum Ahmed 10, Khaled Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman