Matches (5)
ENG v IRE (1)
CPL 2023 (1)
Malaysia Tri (1)
Gulf T20I (1)
IND v AUS (1)
Live
2nd ODI (D/N), Mirpur, September 23, 2023, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(17.6/50 ov) 89/3
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

New Zealand chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.94
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/0 (5.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Unchanged New Zealand bat, Khaled Ahmed makes ODI debut for Bangladesh

Hasan Mahmud also comes in for Bangladesh; Tanzim Hasan and Nural Hasan left out

Ekanth
23-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Will Young made 58 off 91 balls in the first ODI&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Will Young made 58 off 91 balls in the first ODI  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs Bangladesh
After a heavy spell of rain in the morning, the weather cleared up around Mirpur in time for the toss, which Lockie Ferguson won and chose to bat.
New Zealand remain unchanged, retaining the balance of five specialist batters at the top, two allrounders in Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi as the primary spinner, and three quicks.
Bangladesh have made two changes. Khaled Ahmed, who was awarded his maiden ODI cap, has replaced Tanzim Hasan. Hasan Mahmud, who was added to the ODI squad yesterday as cover for Tanzim, came in for Nurul Hasan to strengthen the bowling. Litton Das, the captain, will keep wickets in Nurul's absence.
Bangladesh have named just four specialist bowlers and have Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar as options to do the fifth-bowler's job.
Only 33.5 overs of play were possible in the first ODI before rain washed out the game.
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (capt, wk), 2 Tamim Iqbal, 3 Tanzid Hasan, 4 Soumya Sarkar, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Hasan Mahmud, 9 Nasum Ahmed 10, Khaled Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Will Young, 3 Chad Bowes, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Tom Blundell (wk), 6 Rachin Ravindra, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Lockie Ferguson (capt), 11 Trent Boult
Khaled AhmedBangladeshNew ZealandBangladesh vs New ZealandNew Zealand in Bangladesh

Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
FH Allen
caught1215
WA Young
caught08
CJ Bowes
caught1419
HM Nicholls
not out3339
TA Blundell
not out2527
Extras(b 4, w 1)
Total89(3 wkts; 17.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved