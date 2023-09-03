Matches (13)
CPL 2023 (2)
Asia Cup (1)
SA v AUS (1)
PAK v SA (W) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
WCPL 2023 (1)
Innings break
3rd T20I, Birmingham, September 03, 2023, New Zealand tour of England
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(20 ov) 202/5
England FlagEngland

New Zealand chose to bat.

Current RR: 10.10
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 65/3 (13.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

New Zealand bat first, bring in Jamieson and Henry

England rotate seamers, Luke Wood and Chris Jordan replacing Brydon Carse and Sam Curran

Alan Gardner
Alan Gardner
03-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Kyle Jamieson returned to the XI at Edgbaston&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Kyle Jamieson returned to the XI at Edgbaston  •  Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs England
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first on a blazing September day in Birmingham, with Tim Southee looking for a response from his side after being swept aside in the opening two matches.
The visitors made two changes, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry (who was player of the match in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston in July) coming in for Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson - but stuck with the same batting line-up that was dismantled for 103 in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Friday.
Jos Buttler admitted he, too, would have preferred to bat on a dry, late-summer surface. England also rotated their line-up, bringing back Luke Wood after the left-armer sat out the second game and Chris Jordan - their most experienced seamer in the format, but who only came into the squad after injuries to potential debutants John Turner and Josh Tongue.
Brydon Carse, who debuted in the series opener at Chester-le-Street and has since been added to England's ODI squad, made way alongside Sam Curran.
England's 2-0 lead came via winning margins of seven wickets and 95 runs, with another new face, fast bowler Gus Atkinson, claiming the best T20I figures by an Englishman on debut in Manchester.
England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Will Jacks, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Gus Atkinson
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Mark Chapman, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Matt Henry
New ZealandEnglandEngland vs New ZealandNew Zealand in England

Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
FH Allen
bowled8353
DP Conway
run out97
TL Seifert
stumped1917
GD Phillips
bowled6934
MS Chapman
not out87
DJ Mitchell
caught84
MJ Santner
not out00
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 2)
Total202(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved