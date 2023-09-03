New Zealand bat first, bring in Jamieson and Henry

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs England

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first on a blazing September day in Birmingham, with Tim Southee looking for a response from his side after being swept aside in the opening two matches.

The visitors made two changes, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry (who was player of the match in the T20 Blast final at Edgbaston in July) coming in for Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson - but stuck with the same batting line-up that was dismantled for 103 in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Friday.

Jos Buttler admitted he, too, would have preferred to bat on a dry, late-summer surface. England also rotated their line-up, bringing back Luke Wood after the left-armer sat out the second game and Chris Jordan - their most experienced seamer in the format, but who only came into the squad after injuries to potential debutants John Turner and Josh Tongue.

Brydon Carse, who debuted in the series opener at Chester-le-Street and has since been added to England's ODI squad, made way alongside Sam Curran.

England's 2-0 lead came via winning margins of seven wickets and 95 runs, with another new face, fast bowler Gus Atkinson, claiming the best T20I figures by an Englishman on debut in Manchester.

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Will Jacks, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Gus Atkinson