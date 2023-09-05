Buttler rests himself as England bat first in fourth New Zealand T20I

England won the toss and chose to bat first vs New Zealand

Jos Buttler rested himself from England's side for the fourth and final T20I against New Zealand at a sun-drenched Trent Bridge, with Moeen Ali - standing in as captain - choosing to bat first after winning the toss.

Buttler was one of three changes, with Gus Atkinson and Chris Jordan also dropping out of the side that were heavily beaten at Edgbaston on Sunday. Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran and Brydon Carse came into the side, with Ben Duckett left to run the drinks for the duration of the series.

New Zealand made a solitary change, with Devon Conway rested to manage his workload as the World Cup draws near. Rachin Ravindra replaced him in the side and was slated to bat in the middle order, with Tim Seifert shuffling up to open alongside Finn Allen.

Moeen said: "It is a good wicket and hopefully we can get a big score. It is nice to lead England - it is a massive honour. Jos is just having a rest today."

Tim Southee, New Zealand's captain, said: "The last game was more of a performance that we've come to expect from our side. Each game we'll keep trying to improve."

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Adil Rashid