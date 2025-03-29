Chapman, Abbas and Smith see off Pakistan challenge to give NZ 1-0 series lead

New Zealand 344 for 9 (Chapman 132, Mitchell 76, Abbas 52, Irfan 3-51) beat Pakistan 271 (Babar 78, Agha 58, Smith 4-60) by 73 runs

Pakistan's response for large periods suggested they were well on course for victory. Fifties from Babar Azam and Salman Agha put Pakistan in pole position before Pakistan collapsed from 249 for 3 to 271 all out, losing three wickets for four runs as New Zealand turned the tables to seal a victory that was, for long periods, less comfortable than the final scorecard.

When Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and bowled first, it appeared a masterstroke. The seam bowlers were hooping it round corners, the life in the pitch presenting challenges New Zealand's top order was finding insurmountable. Naseem Shah had Will Young nick off early while debutant Nick Kelly's struggle of an innings came to an end when Akif Javed cleaned him up. Henry Nicholls perhaps looked the most uncomfortable of all, and when he miscued his umpteenth hook off Akif, there was almost relief at his misery coming to an end.

But New Zealand knew Pakistan were fielding just four bowlers, and as Chapman and Mitchell ground through the middle overs, they had to bring Salman Agha on at some stage. When they did, the hosts wasted little time putting him to the sword. A pair of backfoot sixes from Chapman in his third over made New Zealand's intentions plain, and the stranglehold Pakistan had over them for the first half of the innings began to loosen.

With Chapman in irresistable touch, even Pakistan's premier bowlers found it a struggle to contain him, and with Salman going for 67 in five overs, Irfan Khan, who had never before bowled a List A ball, was called upon. It was off him that Chapman brought him his hundred, a smite down the ground off a gentle medium pace producing four runs, as well as a roar and a dazzling smile from Chapman.

The wheels had come off Pakistan's bowling effort completely by now. Even when Chapman and Mitchell fell, 21-year old Abbas had been given the perfect platform to showcase his power-hitting, which he duly did. He memorably took down Shaheen at the death, a glorious six over cover a sign his talents extend beyond frenetic big hitting. He brought up his half-century off the innings penultimate ball; New Zealand had scored 166 in the final 15.

Usman Khan played some innovative shots in his 33-ball 39 • Getty Images

It was something of a miracle New Zealand didn't take early wickets for how uncomfortable Usman Khan and Abdullah Shafique initially looked. While Shafique settled and began to show touches of the class that saw him feted upon his initial inclusion into Pakistan's setup, Usman's approach remained low-percentage and haphazard. His struggles against the short-ball were almost painful to see; however, by the time Nathan Smith goaded him into miscuing a pull, he'd amassed a handy 33-ball 39.

Shafique followed soon after miscuing a smear off Michael Bracewell, but Pakistan rebuilt with Babar and Rizwan. They kept the scoring ticking along and though the asking rate climbed during their 76-run partnership, it never quite spiralled out of control. It was Abbas who broke through when Rizwan edged him through for a sharp catch to the keeper, but that brought Agha - explosive form and all - out to the middle.

That stand appeared to have proved decisive. It was the one time New Zealand looked in disarray in the field as Babar and Agha picked off the bowlers at will. When Smith was slapped around for 21 in an over, punctuated by a majestic pull for six by Babar - who appeared to be motoring along to three figures, Pakistan had brought the asking rate to a shade above eight with just 96 runs to get.

It all turned on a dime, though, when Babar just couldn't get enough power on a pull off O'Rourke. Mitchell was inches from touching the rope as he took the catch, but with Babar gone for 78, it all fell apart. A clumsy run-out and a first-ball duck for Irfan Niazi suddenly saw Naseem Shah and the tail out to the middle, and Pakistan realised there were far too many runs for Agha to get playing a lone hand.