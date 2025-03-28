Matches (4)
IPL (2)
National T20 (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Napier, NZ vs PAK, Mar 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Napier, March 29, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Mitchell
9 M • 327 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 83.41 SR
WA Young
10 M • 209 Runs • 20.9 Avg • 77.98 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 473 Runs • 59.13 Avg • 105.11 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 391 Runs • 48.88 Avg • 79.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
W O'Rourke
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 33.93 SR
MG Bracewell
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 37.71 SR
Abrar Ahmed
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 34.4 SR
Naseem Shah
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 41.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
Michael Bracewell (c)
Batting Allrounder
Adithya Ashok 
Bowler
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nick Kelly 
Top order Batter
Rhys Mariu 
-
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Muhammad Abbas 
Middle order Batter
Henry Nicholls 
Top order Batter
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
McLean Park, Napier
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4861
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days29 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
New Zealand vs Pakistan News

Latham out of Pakistan ODIs with fractured hand

Michael Bracewell will continue as captain while uncapped Rhys Mariu has also been called up as batting cover

Latham out of Pakistan ODIs with fractured hand

Neesham, Seifert propel NZ to 4-1 series win against Pakistan

Seifert scored an unbeaten 97 after Neesham's five wickets reduced Pakistan to 128

Neesham, Seifert propel NZ to 4-1 series win against Pakistan

Pakistan seek belief to stick with new attacking T20 outlook

Despite numerous key names being absent, New Zealand have dominated the series against a side trying to refine their approach

Pakistan seek belief to stick with new attacking T20 outlook

Kelly, Abbas get maiden NZ call-ups; Williamson unavailable for Pakistan ODIs

Williamson wasn't considered for selection after making himself unavailable

Kelly, Abbas get maiden NZ call-ups; Williamson unavailable for Pakistan ODIs

Allen, Duffy lead rout of Pakistan to seal series win for New Zealand

Duffy starred with four wickets while Foulkes took three to skittle Pakistan for 105 in 221 chase

Allen, Duffy lead rout of Pakistan to seal series win for New Zealand
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question