New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Napier, NZ vs PAK, Mar 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Napier, March 29, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
L
W
L
Pakistan
W
L
L
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 13:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 327 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 83.41 SR
NZ10 M • 209 Runs • 20.9 Avg • 77.98 SR
PAK10 M • 473 Runs • 59.13 Avg • 105.11 SR
PAK10 M • 391 Runs • 48.88 Avg • 79.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 33.93 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 37.71 SR
PAK9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 34.4 SR
PAK8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 41.5 SR
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|McLean Park, Napier
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4861
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|29 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand vs Pakistan News
Latham out of Pakistan ODIs with fractured hand
Michael Bracewell will continue as captain while uncapped Rhys Mariu has also been called up as batting cover
Neesham, Seifert propel NZ to 4-1 series win against Pakistan
Seifert scored an unbeaten 97 after Neesham's five wickets reduced Pakistan to 128
Pakistan seek belief to stick with new attacking T20 outlook
Despite numerous key names being absent, New Zealand have dominated the series against a side trying to refine their approach
Kelly, Abbas get maiden NZ call-ups; Williamson unavailable for Pakistan ODIs
Williamson wasn't considered for selection after making himself unavailable