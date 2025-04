Pakistan fined for slow over-rate for third time in four ODIs

Pakistan were found two overs short in the opening ODI of the three-game series in Napier, where they lost by 73 runs. They went down in the second ODI by 84 runs to concede the series with a match to spare. Pakistan slipped to 72 for 7 in their chase of 293 and only managed to get to 208 because of fifties from No. 7 Faheem Ashraf and No. 10 Naseem Shah. This was after New Zealand wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay scored an unbeaten 99 to help them post 292, and that was followed by fast bowler Ben Sears registering his ODI-best figures of 5 for 59.