New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Hamilton, NZ vs PAK, Apr 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Hamilton, April 02, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
L
W
L
W
Pakistan
L
L
L
A
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 365 Runs • 40.56 Avg • 83.33 SR
2 M • 213 Runs • 106.5 Avg • 110.93 SR
PAK10 M • 531 Runs • 59 Avg • 106.62 SR
PAK10 M • 421 Runs • 46.78 Avg • 80.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 39.2 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 40.84 SR
PAK8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 42.54 SR
PAK9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 43.18 SR
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4862
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|2 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English