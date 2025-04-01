IPL (3)

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Hamilton, NZ vs PAK, Apr 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Hamilton, April 02, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 15:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Mitchell
9 M • 365 Runs • 40.56 Avg • 83.33 SR
MS Chapman
2 M • 213 Runs • 106.5 Avg • 110.93 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 531 Runs • 59 Avg • 106.62 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 421 Runs • 46.78 Avg • 80.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MG Bracewell
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 39.2 SR
W O'Rourke
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 40.84 SR
Abrar Ahmed
8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 42.54 SR
Naseem Shah
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 43.18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
Michael Bracewell (c)
Batting Allrounder
Adithya Ashok 
Bowler
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nick Kelly 
Top order Batter
Rhys Mariu 
Top order Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Muhammad Abbas 
Middle order Batter
Henry Nicholls 
Top order Batter
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4862
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days2 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question