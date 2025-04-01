Seifert gets rare ODI call-up as injured Chapman's replacement

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman been ruled out of New Zealand's second ODI in Hamilton against Pakistan after scans revealed a grade-one hamstring tear. Chapman had picked up the injury while fielding in the first ODI, with Tim Seifert getting a call-up as his replacement.

Chapman, who struck a career-best 132 in the series opener in Napier, has flown to Auckland for rehabilitation, but is expected to join the squad for the third and final ODI of the series on April 5 in Mount Maunganui. That will also be the last men's international of the New Zealand summer.

While New Zealand have a policy of giving selection preferences to players with full national or domestic contracts, head coach Gary Stead said Seifert was called up because of his form. He had turned down a contract with Northern Districts in July 2024, but top-scored in New Zealand's 4-1 T20I series win in March against Pakistan with 249 runs . He was also the Player of the Series.

Should Seifert start, it will be his first ODI appearance in more than five years, last playing in January 2019 against Sri Lanka in Nelson. He's had a short ODI career so far, playing only three matches with a top score of 22 in two innings.

"It's obviously disappointing news for Mark, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier," Stead said. "We're thankful that the hamstring injury is only minor so we're hopeful that Mark will be able to complete his rehabilitation and be available for the final match of the summer in the Mount.

"With several new faces in this squad it's great to be able to call on a player of Tim's experience. He's in good form after a great T20 series and he provides another strong top-order batting option heading into an important match tomorrow."