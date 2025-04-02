Pakistan bowl, make four changes; Mariu makes NZ debut

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first against New Zealand

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in Hamilton. For the second time in this series, Mohammad Rizwan called correctly at the toss and under overcast conditions on a surface with plenty of grass, he said Pakistan wanted to take wickets early on with the seam bowlers.

Injuries to Usman Khan and Naseem Shah are among four changes Pakistan made to the side that fell short in the first ODI. Imam-ul-Haq, who missed the first game with a toe injury, opens the batting. Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and spinner Sufiyan Muqeem come in, which ensures Pakistan will not be a bowler light - something that cost the visitors dear in the first game.

New Zealand: 1 Nick Kelly, 2 Rhys Mariu, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Michael Bracewell (capt), 6 Muhammad Abbas, 7 Mitchell Hay (wk), 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O'Rourke