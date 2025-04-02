Pakistan bowl, make four changes; Mariu makes NZ debut
The visitors have been hit by injuries to Usman Khan and Naseem Shah as they look to level the series
Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first against New Zealand
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in Hamilton. For the second time in this series, Mohammad Rizwan called correctly at the toss and under overcast conditions on a surface with plenty of grass, he said Pakistan wanted to take wickets early on with the seam bowlers.
Injuries to Usman Khan and Naseem Shah are among four changes Pakistan made to the side that fell short in the first ODI. Imam-ul-Haq, who missed the first game with a toe injury, opens the batting. Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and spinner Sufiyan Muqeem come in, which ensures Pakistan will not be a bowler light - something that cost the visitors dear in the first game.
New Zealand will be without Mark Chapman with a hamstring tear with Ben Sears having replaced him providing an extra seamer. Will Young also drops out having remained at home ahead of the birth of his first child which gives 23-year-old Canterbury batter Rhys Mariu a debut.
New Zealand: 1 Nick Kelly, 2 Rhys Mariu, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Michael Bracewell (capt), 6 Muhammad Abbas, 7 Mitchell Hay (wk), 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O'Rourke
Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt&wk), 5vSalman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Sufiyan Muqeem, 11 Akif Javed
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000