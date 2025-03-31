Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against NZ due to hamstring injury
An MRI scan revealed a low-grade tear, which he sustained while fielding in the opening match on Saturday
Pakistan batter Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury while fielding in the opening match of the series on March 29. An MRI scan revealed that he sustained a low-grade tear, ruling him out of the Hamilton ODI.
Usman made his ODI debut in the first match of the series and scored 39 off 33 balls while opening the batting. He added an 83-run partnership for the first wicket with Abdullah Shafique in Pakistan's unsuccessful chase of 345. He has played 19 T20Is for Pakistan, having made his debut in 2024, and has batted at Nos. 3 and 4.
In Usman's absence, Pakistan have Imam-ul-Haq as the other option to open the batting with Shafique. Imam returned to the ODI squad during the Champions Trophy 2025 after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out due to an oblique injury. They also have the option of pushing Babar Azam up to open - like he did at the Champions Trophy - and play an allrounder in Khushdil Shah or Faheem Ashraf. Babar scored 78 off 83 balls in the first ODI batting at No. 3.
Pakistan went down by 73 runs in the opening encounter McLean Park. It was their fifth defeat in six completed ODIs in 2025.