Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against NZ due to hamstring injury

In Usman's absence, Pakistan have Imam-ul-Haq as the other option to open the batting with Shafique. Imam returned to the ODI squad during the Champions Trophy 2025 after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out due to an oblique injury. They also have the option of pushing Babar Azam up to open - like he did at the Champions Trophy - and play an allrounder in Khushdil Shah or Faheem Ashraf. Babar scored 78 off 83 balls in the first ODI batting at No. 3.