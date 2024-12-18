Matches (7)
NZ Women vs AUS Women, 1st ODI at Wellington,NZ v AUS [W], Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Wellington, December 19, 2024, Australia Women tour of New Zealand
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SFM Devine
8 M • 303 Runs • 43.29 Avg • 95.28 SR
BM Halliday
9 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 70.64 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 83.91 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 86.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JM Kerr
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 30.23 SR
AC Kerr
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5 Econ • 32.5 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.91 Econ • 21.26 SR
AM King
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 18.68 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Lauren Down 
Batter
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Bella James 
-
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Australia Women tour of New Zealand
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1425
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
Match days19 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W21163342.157
ENG-W24157321.436
IND-W18125250.306
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table