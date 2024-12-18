Matches (7)
NZ Women vs AUS Women, 1st ODI at Wellington,NZ v AUS [W], Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Wellington, December 19, 2024, Australia Women tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
L
L
W
L
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 14:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W8 M • 303 Runs • 43.29 Avg • 95.28 SR
NZ-W9 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 70.64 SR
AUS-W10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 83.91 SR
AUS-W10 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 86.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 30.23 SR
NZ-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5 Econ • 32.5 SR
AUS-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.91 Econ • 21.26 SR
AUS-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 18.68 SR
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1425
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|19 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women News
Molineux ruled out of New Zealand tour in Ashes concern
The left-arm spinner had a recurrence of knee soreness after the India series
Mooney: Voll has taken to international cricket 'like a duck to water'
Voll has filled the vacancy left by the injured Alyssa Healy magnificently, showing strong form ever since her strong showing in her debut WBBL season
Injured Georgia Plimmer ruled out of cricket for remainder of the year
The injury means she will be unavailable for the home ODI series against Australia in December