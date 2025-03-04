Matches (6)
Champions Trophy (1)
Ford Trophy (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
WNCL (1)
SIN vs BAH (1)
WPL (1)
NZ Women vs SL Women, 1st ODI at Napier, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Napier, March 04, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
SL-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
W
L
A
L
L
SL Women
W
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 312 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 71.07 SR
NZ-W10 M • 237 Runs • 33.86 Avg • 75 SR
SL-W10 M • 470 Runs • 58.75 Avg • 99.57 SR
SL-W9 M • 288 Runs • 36 Avg • 77.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 29.1 SR
NZ-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.08 Econ • 27 SR
SL-W9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 21.35 SR
SL-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 32.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
SL Women won by 8 wickets (with 13 balls remaining) (DLS method)
03-Jul-2023
NZ Women won by 116 runs
30-Jun-2023
SL Women won by 9 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) (DLS method)
27-Jun-2023
NZ Women won by 9 wickets (with 74 balls remaining)
24-Jun-2017
NZ Women won by 8 wickets (with 195 balls remaining)
12-Nov-2015
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|McLean Park, Napier
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1439
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|4 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News
Bella James ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs; Down named replacement
James sustained a grade-two quadricep strain and requires between three and six weeks of rehabilitation
NZ pick uncapped Illing, McLeod, Sharp for SL series; Plimmer back after injury
Suzie Bates will lead the side in Sophie Devine's absence while Amelia Kerr will miss the series because of the WPL
Penfold ruled out of Sri Lanka, Australia series
The seamer underwent surgery last week and will be sidelined for up to three months
Athapaththu to leave WPL early to play for Sri Lanka
Her departure will be the second big blow for UPW who are already without their full-time captain Alyssa Healy because of injury