NZ Women vs SL Women, 1st ODI at Napier, NZ vs SL [W], Mar 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Napier, March 04, 2025, Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Halliday
10 M • 312 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 71.07 SR
ML Green
10 M • 237 Runs • 33.86 Avg • 75 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 470 Runs • 58.75 Avg • 99.57 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
9 M • 288 Runs • 36 Avg • 77.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JM Kerr
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 29.1 SR
HM Rowe
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.08 Econ • 27 SR
WK Dilhari
9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 21.35 SR
WGAKK Kulasuriya
8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 32.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates (c)
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Lauren Down 
Batter
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Bree Illing 
-
Polly Inglis 
-
Hayley Jensen 
Bowler
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Emma McLeod 
Allrounder
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Match details
McLean Park, Napier
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1439
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days4 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women News

James sustained a grade-two quadricep strain and requires between three and six weeks of rehabilitation

NZ pick uncapped Illing, McLeod, Sharp for SL series; Plimmer back after injury

Suzie Bates will lead the side in Sophie Devine's absence while Amelia Kerr will miss the series because of the WPL

Penfold ruled out of Sri Lanka, Australia series

The seamer underwent surgery last week and will be sidelined for up to three months

Athapaththu to leave WPL early to play for Sri Lanka

Her departure will be the second big blow for UPW who are already without their full-time captain Alyssa Healy because of injury

Sri Lanka leave out Inoka Ranaweera and Ama Kanchana for New Zealand tour

Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi and Chethana Vimukthi are the three uncapped players in the 16-member squad

