Matches (36)
WI vs ENG (1)
SA vs IND (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
AUS vs PAK (1)

Well Women vs CD-W, 2nd Match at Wellington, NZC Women's One Day, Nov 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Wellington, November 16, 2024, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
PrevNext
Wellington Women FlagWellington Women
Central Districts Women FlagCentral Districts Women
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 17:03
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days16 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
AK-W-----
CAN-W-----
CD-W-----
ND-W-----
OTG-W-----
WEL-W-----
Full Table