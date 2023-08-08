Gubbins, Brown anchor chase as Hampshire go two from two

Hampshire 237 for 6 (Gubbins 63, Brown 59*, Donald 47) beat Essex 236 for 9 (Webster 73, Harmer 68, Barker 3-25) by four wickets

Nick Gubbins and Ben Brown 's half-centuries maintained Hampshire's 100 per cent start to the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, as they beat Essex by four wickets.

Captain Gubbins eased to a 63 while Brown ended a poor run of form to tot up 59. The pair put on 92 together, before Aneurin Donald 's exciting 47 off 45 all but ended the contest.

But after Fletcha Middleton's quick start, Hampshire never looked in danger and won with just over an over to spare to make it two wins from two in the competition, and condemn Essex to two defeats and a no result.

Essex chose to bat, and after rain cut the game back to 45 overs a side, found themselves on the receiving end of a devastating Barker spell.

The veteran left-armer pinned Josh Rymell with an in-seamer with his second ball, found Tom Westley slogging across the line to deep square and beat Robin Das for pace with a ball that smashed into the top of off stump.

Barker's 3 for 25 off his nine overs his best List A figures for Hampshire and his best since 4 for 33 for Warwickshire back in 2010.

The rampant start saw Essex 27 for 3, which became 53 for 4 when Noah Thain pulled Scott Currie to fine leg, and in danger of replicating their 69 disaster against Notts Outlaws.

Webster had already been spilt on 11 but with Harmer they corrected the malaise with an innings-defining 121-run stand.

The rebuild was largely played in a risk-free manner, gaining confidence throughout to the stage where both crashed sixes off Dom Kelly.

Webster's fifty came in 78 balls and Harmer's with a reverse-sweep in 60 balls - but their demise saw the remaining five wickets fall for 62 runs.

Hampshire were hampered by Currie being withdrawn from the attack due to two no-balls - not helped but constant drizzle making the ball soap-like - but Gubbins made up the overs with a pair of wickets to return 2 for 24.

Ian Holland picked up 2 for 42 in the death, with Felix Organ dismissing Aaron Beard and Essex ending up on 236.

Middleton, on the back of a maiden century, blazed his way out the gates with a 25-ball 36 in a 51-run opening stand. He was caught off a skier and Tom Prest nicked off as Jamie Porter took a quick-fire double.

Gubbins was less fluent but, with Brown, glued the innings together to take any possible sting out the chase. The experienced pair putting on 92 for the third wicket, which included Webster bowling medium-pacers to Brown and offspin to Gubbins.

The former Middlesex batter had opened his season with 40 but passed that, and reached his half-century in 80 balls before being bowled by Tom Westley's first delivery. Brown reached his first half-century in all formats since April but fell leg-before to Harmer.

However, Donald had already entered and killed the contest with his typically sprightly style - capped off with two towering sixes on the hook.