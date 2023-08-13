Jack Leaning stars with bat and ball as Kent thrash Middlesex

Kent 288 (Leaning 68, Compton 60, Bell-Drummond 58, Higgins 4-33) beat Middlesex 155 (Singh 2-17, Parkinson 2-20) by 133 runs

Jack Leaning starred with bat and ball as the Kent Spitfires pummelled Middlesex by 133 runs in the Metro Bank Cup at Beckenham. The Kent skipper top-scored with 68 as the hosts posted 288, before claiming two key wickets as the visitors were all out for 154 with 13.2 overs remaining.

Ryan Higgins had earlier taken 4 for 33 and Luke Hollman 3 for 53 as Middlesex bowled the Spitfires out in 49.1 overs, but 60 from Ben Compton and 58 from Daniel Bell-Drummond helped the hosts to a total that Middlesex never seriously threatened. Leaning was one of five Kent bowlers to finish with two wickets.

Buoyed by Friday's rout of Surrey at The Oval, Kent abandoned their usual strategy of bowling first after winning the toss, putting faith in their spinners to defend whatever they posted.

Progress was solid but ponderous during an opening stand of 109 and when Compton was dropped on seven by Ryan Higgins off Ishaan Kaushal in the ninth over. Some of the less patient home fans wondered if it might have been deliberate.

It was an absolute dolly but Higgins then took a far more difficult chance to break the partnership in the 21st, sprinting in from long on to get Bell-Drummond, after he'd skied a delivery from Hollman, who was then denied a second wicket when Leaning was dropped in the slips on six.

It took 79 balls for Compton to hit his first boundary, pulling Ethan Bamber for four to reach 50 but when he was then out, chipping Higgins to Bamber, his contribution took on a different perspective as the Spitfires lurched from 188 for one to 222 for six. Hollman returned to take two wickets in two balls, bowling Alex Blake for 10 and then bowling Harry Finch for a golden duck.

Jaydn Denly was bowled by Higgins for six and James Bazley went for a duck when he wafted Hollman to Martin Andersson. The hosts urgently needed a counter-attack and the 45th over went for 24, with Grant Stewart hammering Andersson for three successive sixes, the first of which was parried over the boundary by Jack Davies attempting a catch.

After a stand of 51, the momentum swung back towards Middlesex. Leaning hit Kaushal to Joe Cracknell and Stewart was bowled by Higgins for 43. Two balls later Higgins bowled Jas Singh for the third duck of the innings. Matt Parkinson and Hamid Qadri added 12 for the final wicket before the former was caught by Kaushal off Bamber with four balls to spare.

Any disappointment Kent felt at having failed to bat their overs melted away as their bowlers swept through the Middlesex top order. Cracknell went in the second over, trying to reverse-sweep Leaning and wafting him to Bell-Drummond at point.

Bazley then took wickets from successive deliveries. Sam Robson went for 24, caught by Qadri, and Jack Davies edged him behind. Higgins tried to reverse sweep Parkinson and was lbw for 21 and in the next over, the 18th, Mark Leaning bowled Stoneman for 25.

With Middlesex in danger of imploding at 79 for 5, Hollman and John Simpson bedded in for the next ten overs, but their stand of 41 ended when the former was bowled by an unplayable delivery from Qadri. Jas Singh had Josh de Caires caught by a diving Bazley for seven and any realistic hope Middlesex had of making a game of it went when Qadri had Simpson caught behind for 39 with the final ball of the 33rd.

Andersson swatted the next ball, from Singh, high into the south London sky before he was taken by Parkinson and an emphatic win was sealed when the same bowler had Kaushal caught on the boundary by Denly.