Bohannon century sees Lancashire brush Kent aside

Lancashire 328 for 5 (Bohannon 105, Bell 71, Balderson 57, Vilas 51) Kent 203 (Bell-Drummond 38, Blatherwick 4-52) by 125 runs

England Lions batter Josh Bohannon 's excellent 105 represented his maiden List A century as Lancashire brushed Kent Spitfires aside by 125 runs at Blackpool to gain revenge for last year's Metro Bank One-Day Cup final defeat.

Kent have now lost two of their first three games in an unconvincing title defence, with Bohannon's 117-ball innings underpinning 328 for 5.

Lancashire then defended 329 with ease on a Stanley Park pitch not entirely straightforward for batting. They put two rainy no results behind them as new-ball bowler Jack Blatherwick claimed a career best 4 for 52 from 10 overs in Kent's 203 all out inside 40 overs.

Bohannon moved through the gears following a circumspect start. Kent were at their best with the new ball and deserved more early rewards. But they became increasingly ragged.

They conceded only 34 runs from the first 10 overs and ensured Bohannon didn't hit a boundary until his 36th ball - a six over long-on against Hamidullah Qadri's off-spin.

Bohannon's quartet of sixes were all hit down the ground, an area opener Bell was particularly strong in en-route to 71. The two shared 112 for the second wicket from 15 for 1 after James Bazley had Keaton Jennings caught at second slip.

That was one of four catches for Spitfires skipper Jack Leaning. Two of them helped debutant seamer Singh remove Vilas and Balderson, caught for 51 and 57 trying to attack late on. The 20-year-old had earlier bowled Bell following a heave to leg.

Bohannon reached his century - his ninth in all senior cricket - off 113 balls shortly after Lancashire had moved to 250 for 3 in the 44th over.

After navigating early challenges against Bazley and new-ball partner Grant Stewart, who surprisingly only bowled six overs for 17, the home innings was filled with fearless strokeplay.

Balderson reached his fifty in only 25 balls, and right at the death, rookie pro Matty Hurst scooped his first ball over the wicketkeeper's head for one of three fours in a six-ball unbeaten 15.

Kent then made a troubled start to their chase, slipping to 97 for 4 inside 20 overs.

Ben Compton miscued a wide ball from Tom Bailey which seemed to stop on him to cover in the third over before Leaning was bowled by one which kept low from Blatherwick.

Alex Blake drove to mid-off against Balderson, who then had Daniel Bell-Drummond caught behind for 38 by Hurst off a skied miscue. Bell-Drummond had been released from Hundred duty with London Spirit to play and finished as Kent's top-scorer.

Fifth-wicket pair Harry Finch and Joey Evison then steadied with a 51-run stand, with the latter whipping a six off Tom Aspinwall's seam. But their hopes were dashed by Blatherwick, who returned to the attack and claimed three wickets in eight balls, including two in two, to leave Kent floundering again at 153 for 7 in the 34th over.

Finch was caught behind for 31 off an inside-edge in the 32nd before a pulling Australian Bazley top-edged his first ball to mid-off. In the next over, Evison was lbw for 30.