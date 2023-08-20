George Lavelle, Matt Hurst career-bests keep Lancashire in hunt for play-offs

Lancashire 303 for 7 (Lavelle 72, Hurst 66, Bohannon 62, Andersson 3-55) beat Middlesex 293 (Higgins 66, Andersson 46*, Aspinwall 4-52) by 10 runs

Lancashire pair George Lavelle and Matthew Hurst both smashed career-best scores in a whirlwind century partnership to set up their side's 10-run victory over Middlesex and keep them on course for a Metro Bank One-Day Cup knockout spot.

Lavelle struck 72 from 53 balls, with 19-year-old Hurst racking up 66 from 42 as the pair put on 131 in just 81 deliveries - a Red Rose sixth-wicket record against Middlesex - to steer the visitors to 303 for seven at Lord's.

Their late onslaught meant the last 10 overs yielded 111 runs and, despite Ryan Higgins' defiant knock of 66 from 69 in response, the home side fell narrowly short on 293, with young Lancashire bowler Tom Aspinwall taking four for 52.

Lancashire's success means they will seal a quarter-final tie if they defeat Nottinghamshire in their final group fixture on Tuesday.

Although George Bell gave Lancashire a solid start, dispatching Ethan Bamber three times to the off-side boundary in an over, the seamer made the breakthrough when Keaton Jennings edged behind.

The visitors progressed steadily to 67 for one, but then lost two wickets in the space of four balls as Bell was caught at gully off Martin Andersson before Bamber (two for 38) cleaned up Dane Vilas.

Josh Bohannon and George Balderson gradually rebuilt, with the former launching Luke Hollman over mid-on for the first six of the game and pulling the leg-spinner to the fence to reach his half-century soon afterwards.

Hollman sent down a full toss that Bohannon gratefully thumped to the short boundary, but his response was impressive, the next delivery pitching and turning to hit off stump and end the right-hander's knock of 62.

Balderson soon followed as Andersson (three for 55) calmly plucked a one-handed return catch out of the air, but Lavelle and Hurst both went for their shots and injected the innings with sudden impetus.

Hurst outscored his partner, flaying one Ishaan Kaushal over for 20 and reaching his maiden half-century from 33 balls before he eventually perished, skying Andersson to third man in the penultimate over.

Lavelle was run out by a smart throw from John Simpson soon afterwards, but the duo had already done enough to lift Lancashire above 300, which proved to be out of the home side's reach.

Joe Cracknell looked in good touch at the start of Middlesex's reply, striking a series of sweet cover boundaries to reach 33 before he was undone by a Tom Bailey delivery that seamed away to send his off stump flying.

Medium-pacer Aspinwall made an immediate impact, with his first ball breaching Sam Robson's defences, but Higgins and Mark Stoneman added 52 from nine overs to keep pace with the required rate.

However, Jack Morley took two wickets in four balls to turn the tide firmly in the visitors' favour, with Stoneman trapped in front for 44 before Simpson's reverse sweep was neatly pouched by Lavelle, racing in from the boundary.

Higgins kept up the charge, repeatedly piercing the infield and depositing Morley and Bailey into the Tavern for maximums as he posted a third half-century of the tournament, sharing another substantial stand of 57 with Jack Davies.