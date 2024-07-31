Pat Brown's List A best proves more than enough for Derbyshire

Pat Brown recorded his second five-wicket haul in List A cricket • MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Derbyshire 100 for 1 (Reece 52*, Guest 37*) beat Lancashire 99 (Bell 18, Brown 5-37) by nine wickets

Pat Brown recorded his best one-day figures as Derbyshire thrashed Lancashire by nine wickets in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup match at Derby.

Brown took 5 for 37 in six overs to bowl the visitors out for 99 in 20 overs while Zak Chappell and Harry Moore each claimed two wickets.

The highest score for Lancashire was extras at 19 with only three players, one of them Andrew Flintoff's 16-year-old son Rocky, making double figures.

Derbyshire easily reached their target, ending on 100 for 1 in the 20th over with Luis Reece 52 not out to celebrate a third victory in Group A which boosts their chances of making the knock-out stages while Lancashire suffered a third defeat.

Lancashire had no answer to Derbyshire's pace attack and never recovered from losing three wickets in the first seven overs.

Sam Conners trapped Harry Singh lbw before Chappell struck twice in his fourth over to leave the visitors on 27 for 3.

Josh Bohannon was defeated by one that came back to clip the top of off stump and George Bell was lbw half forward to a full ball for 18.

Flintoff played one dismissive pull to the ropes but was hit on the helmet trying to take on a short ball from Chappell in the ninth over.

Although he was able to continue, he fell to another short delivery as Lancashire lost two wickets in Brown's first over.

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer marked his debut with two glorious drives for four off Moore but then pulled Brown into the hands of deep mid-wicket.

Given Lancashire's position, it was a poor decision by an international player and Flintoff fell into the same trap when he skied another Brown short ball to reduce his side to 55 for 5.

The procession continued with Chris Green missing a big drive at Moore and Tom Aspinwall caught behind off Brown.who bowled Jack Blatherwick with a full ball in his next over.

After Moore had George Balderson caught behind, Brown bowled Charlie Barnard to complete the rout.

It was now a question of how quickly Derbyshire would wrap up victory and Reece pressed the accelerator with two sixes off Blatherwick in the fourth over.

Reece and Harry Came shared a double century opening stand against Middlesex on Saturday but this time they were parted in the 8th over when Singh took a smart one-handed catch at second slip off Blatherwick to send back Came.