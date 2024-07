Andy Gorvin five-for keeps Glamorgan record intact

Glamorgan 278 for 2 (Byrom 123*, Ingram 103*) beat Nottinghamshire 274 for 9 (Hameed 89, Gorvin 5-56) by eight wickets

Career best performances from Andy Gorvin and Eddie Byrom helped Glamorgan maintain their 100 percent record in this year's Metro Bank One Day Cup as they beat Notts Outlaws by eight wickets at the Gnoll in Neath.

Glamorgan's seamers did a fantastic job at keeping the Outlaws' batting line up under control with Gorvin's 5 for 56 the star performance with Jamie McIlroy and Dan Douthwaite picking up two wickets each

The Outlaws finished on 274 for 9 and Glamorgan chased that down with relative ease with Byrom finishing on 123 and Colin Ingram making 103.

This victory means Glamorgan sit at the top of Group B ahead of Warwickshire on net run rate.

Notts Outlaws made a slow start in the face of some excellent new ball bowling from Timm van der Gugten and Jamie McIlroy as they scored 23 runs for the loss of two wickets inside the powerplay. Six of the first 10 overs were maidens and van der Gugten was perhaps a little unlucky to finish wicketless after regularly beating the bat.

McIlroy picked up both wickets inside the fielding restrictions with Ben Slater going for 1 and Jack Haynes falling for his fourth consecutive duck in this competition. From there a stand of 86 from Freddie McCann and Haseeb Hameed brought the Outlaws back into the match.

McCann fell for a career-best 48 when he inside edged the ball onto his foot and he was caught by Will Smale off the bowling of Gorvin.

Wickets fell regularly throughout the Outlaws' innings, and it was Hameed who held things together. He did well to survive the early movement from the Glamorgan seamers and he was in a position to counter attack against the leg spin of Colin Ingram which went for 22 runs in his two overs. Hameed was dismissed for 89 when he looked to accelerate towards the back end of the innings.

The Outlaws went past 200 thanks to contributions from Tom Moores and Liam Patterson-White who both made scores in the thirties. The tail added some important runs to take Notts to a total that they could hope to defend.

It was a completely different start to the Glamorgan innings as Byrom and Will Smale put on 103 for the first wicket to break the back of this chase.

Smale had made 37 when he was caught by Lyndon James in the covers and Kiran Carlson fell in the next over when he nicked James through to wicket-keeper Moores to leave Glamorgan 108 for 2 and to give Notts Outlaws some hope.

From there it was all about Byrom and Ingram who look Glamorgan to victory thanks to a brilliant stand of 170 that made the Outlaws' total look a long way short of par on this pitch.