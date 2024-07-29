Jennings century in vain as Parkinson haunts Lancashire

Kent 209 (Finch 48, Green 3-38) beat Lancashire 204 (Jennings 107*, Parkinson 4-30) by five runs

Rocky Flintoff became the youngest debutant in Lancashire's 160-year history when he played against Kent in the Metro-Bank One-Day Cup but made just 12 in his side's pulsating five-run defeat at Blackpool.

Flintoff, who is 16 years 113 days old, faced 28 balls for his dozen runs before he was drawn forward by a legspinner from Matt Parkinson and stumped by Harry Finch. And the former Lancashire spinner Parkinson was Kent's hero when he bowled last man Ollie Sutton in the final over to finish with 4 for 30 off 8.2 overs

It had seemed that Keaton Jennings ' third century at Stanley Park this season would enable Lancashire to get home but Kent battled ferociously hard to defend 209 on a tricky wicket and Beyers Swanepoel's 3 for 26 off nine overs was another magnificent effort. Jennings finished unbeaten on 107 off 140 balls with 13 fours and a six

Finch had top-scored for the visitors with 48 and Jennings' one-man effort revived his side after they been struggling on 96 for 5 in the 30th over

Kent managed only 46 runs in their ten powerplay overs for the loss of Swanepoel, who was caught at cover for 19 off Will Williams. Joey Evison and Ekansh Singh maintained this modest rate of progress until the 15th over when Evison was called for a single to mid-on by Singh and was run out for 22 by Jack Blatherwick's accurate throw.

Debutant Sutton then took a wicket with his first legal delivery for Lancashire when Singh attempted to cut a very wide delivery but only skied a catch to George Lavelle at point. However, Sutton's joy was short-lived. Two balls later, he had to leave the field with a side strain.

Sutton's replacement, Josh Bohannon, bowled 5.3 tidy overs of offspin for 24 runs but left-arm spinner Charlie Barnard took the next wicket, his first in senior cricket, when Jaydn Denly lofted him to long- on and departed for a pleasant 32 that had included five fours.

Moderately placed on 100 for 3 at the halfway point of their innings, Kent searched in vain for the substantial partnership that is so often concomitant with acceleration. Having made 24, Jack Leaning followed Denly's example in lofting Barnard straight to Green, who then removed Charlie Stobo, caught and bowled for 5.

Grant Stewart played on to Williams for nine and it was left to Finch and Parkinson to put on 33 in nine overs before Parkinson was run out for 19 and the innings ended in the 49th over when Green had Finch caught by Lavelle at deep midwicket for 48 and Nathan Gilchrist was caught by Jennings at point for 2. Green ended the innings with 3 for 38, Williams 2 for 41 and Barnard 2 for 47.

Lancashire's pursuit of 210 began poorly when Swanepoel removed both Bell, caught at slip by Stobo for 6, and Bohannon, brilliantly pouched by a diving Evison at cover for five, inside the first eight overs.

Jennings and Balderson repaired the damage with a stand of 41 in 11 overs but any thought that Lancashire's pursuit would be straightforward were removed when Stobo removed them both in the space of three balls to leave the home side on 65 for 4 after 19 overs.

The Lancashire skipper then put on 31 in 63 balls with Flintoff and then 24 with Green before the Australian was leg before to Parkinson for 5. Jennings was then given stout support from Blatherwick, who lifted Kent skipper Leaning for two huge sixes, and the home side needed 47 off the final ten overs of a compelling contest.